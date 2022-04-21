SHERIDAN — The cost of the design phase of the Brooks Street green space project increased by more than $26,000.
Sheridan County engineer Ken Muller said the cost of the design phase increased from $100,000 to $126,202. The extra dollars will allow contractor Morrison-Maierle to develop a heated sidewalk system for the green space area, which was not in the original scope of design work. Morrison-Maierle will also work with the county to determine the best placement for a backup electrical generator, Muller said.
For years, the section of Brooks Street adjacent to the courthouse would close seasonally from first snowfall in the winter to final melt off in the spring, due to the street’s steep 14% grade. The street was permanently closed during winter 2019 following an accident in which a pedestrian was hit while using a crosswalk.
County commissioners voted to vacate the property in the summer of 2020 and have been considering options since then. Last year, the county commission contracted with Morrison-Maierle of Sheridan to design the project. The company held two public meetings collecting feedback and, at the most recent meeting, revealed preliminary plans for the area.
The plan includes a walking path, a covered seating area with chairs and tables and a raised platform for outdoor performances, along with plants and spaces for public art. The top of the hill will be used for additional short-term parking for the county courthouse.
Commissioners said they were pleased with the design so far and were excited to see the finished project. The goal is for the team at Morrison-Maierle to have a completed design for the project by July 1, Muller said, with a target summer 2023 construction date.
“I have to admit, looking at the plan at the little open house thing we had, it’s pretty impressive and I look forward to seeing what it looks like when it’s put together,” Commission Chair Lonnie Wright said.
In other Sheridan County Commission news:
The commissioners approved Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grant applications for the Compass Center for Families and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Wyoming.
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families grants are distributed annually by the Wyoming Department of Family Services to each of the state's 23 counties. The counties then distribute those funds to organizations that help low-income families become self-sufficient.
This year, Compass applied for $55,000 while Big Brothers Big Sisters applied for $15,000. Both organizations requested the same amounts last year.
Compass’ funding would go to a variety of programs including supervised visitation and parent education, according to its grant application. Big Brothers’ funding would go toward its youth mentoring program.
The grants will be awarded later this summer, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said.
The commissioners approved an amendment to a contract with the Wyoming Department of Health’s Public Health Division for COVID-19 response activities. The amendment more than doubles the grant amount from $100,000 to $215,000.
Obermueller said the extra dollars were funds that were previously unused by the counties across the state and redistributed. The contract extends through June 30, 2024, Obermueller said.
“I don’t anticipate we’ll spend anywhere near what the contract is, but it does go through 2024 should another variant or virus come to us in that timeframe,” Obermueller said.