SHERIDAN — Two brothers. Two career paths. Two success stories played out in part through the Wyoming National Guard.
The Holloway brothers — Tyler, 26, and Bradley, 23 — have each excelled in their own pursuits.
Sgt. Tyler Holloway, a fire support specialist with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade in the Wyoming Army National Guard, was named top Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year in the Army National Guard. He earned this distinction by winning the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition held July 22-29 in Tennessee. The grueling competition puts soldiers through daunting tasks that test their soldiering abilities mentally and physically. More than 30 graded events had competitors running through tasks that included water survival, combat fitness tests, combat casualty care and marksmanship drills. There was a high-value target extraction where fire teams infiltrated a complex together in teams. There was also a Valor Run, where competitors went through simulated tasks based on actual events experienced by Medal of Honor recipients.
Holloway will now compete against teams from the Army and Army Reserves this fall, and is training for the event now.
Bradley Holloway joined the National Guard his senior year in October 2014. He said he knew he wanted to be a soldier since he was a little kid. In addition, the Holloway brothers’ dad was an agriculture instructor at Sheridan College, so going to college was always one of the things emphasized in the Holloway household.
“The Guard ended up being the best of both worlds,” Sgt. Bradley Holloway said. “The desire to be in the Army came from a long history of military service in our family with the most recent before us being my mom's uncles. My uncles both were in the Army; one was a Ranger and another in the 160th SOAR and was killed in Afghanistan in 2003. They definitely inspired the both of us to join, as we both knew we would from an early age.”
Since joining the Wyoming National Guard, both brothers have served overseas. The duo deployed in 2019 with the Target Acquisition Platoon under the 115th Field Artillery Brigade out of Cheyenne. During the time served overseas, Tyler Holloway served about eight months in Iraq while his brother served a similar time in Syria.
After the brothers’ deployment, Tyler Holloway earned a noncommissioned officer position and was able to stay in the 115th Field Artillery Brigade, while his brother returned to Sheridan where he picked up a position with the National Guard as a maintenance manager.
While Tyler Holloway has earned recognition competing in the Best Warrior Competitions, his brother has earned accolades as a marksman.
Bradley Holloway said both brothers have been interested in marksmanship since they were very young and spent time shooting with their dad.
About five years ago, Bradley Holloway had the opportunity to attend a pistol clinic organized by the Wyoming Small Arm Readiness and Training Team.
“I shot pretty well and it caught the eye of the SART director and his right hand man,” Bradley Holloway said. “I volunteered for the deployment shortly thereafter and that was about a two-year process that consumed almost all of my time, but I knew I had to go back to another clinic as soon as possible.”
When he returned from the deployment, Bradley Holloway reached out to the SART director, Master Sergeant Morgan Jenkins, and asked if he could attend both the rifle and pistol clinics again as he had learned so much at the first one.
“I attended the rifle clinic and by the end of the clinic I was asking deeper questions than the course had offered and seeking coaching from him (Jenkins) and MSG Josh Edwards, who would end up becoming my mentors, and later Tyler’s mentors as well through the Best Warrior program,” Bradley Holloway said. “In the last two years I’ve grown from attending the clinics to instructing and coaching the soldiers that attend the pistol and rifle clinics.”
Bradley Holloway began competing approximately two years ago, when he participated in a statewide competition among members of the National Guard. He won the novice class and took second place overall. In 2022, he dedicated even more time to competing.
“Of my achievements this year, the ones I am most proud of are earning Chiefs 50, earning National Excellence in Competition points and winning MAC 6,” he said.
Bradley Holloway said the Chief’s 50 was notable because he is a new shooter in the marksmanship community and he earned a top 20 in the nation award for his rifle shooting against the nation’s best National Guard shooters.
Earning his National EIC points in rifle and pistol represent a big step toward “distinguishing” as national points are required to distinguish. Bradley Holloway said he is more than halfway to distinguishing in both and there are fewer double-distinguished shooters in the nation than there are Medal of Honor winners.
“Additionally, while not an achievement per se, I have been honored to start instructing at clinics,” he said. “I love teaching and it means a lot to me that I’ve been able to make others around me better marksmen.”
While the Holloway brothers don’t cross paths as often as they used to, Bradley Holloway said he draws his brother into shooting competitions and clinics whenever he has time between Best Warrior Competitions.
“We are definitely competitive but I feel like we are more outwardly competitive — as in the two of us against other shooters versus us against each other,” Bradley Holloway said. “That’s not to say we don’t heckle each other from time to time. We are both avid about teaching and never miss a chance to learn something from each other.”
Bradley Holloway said his brother is exceptionally smart about anything tactical and teaches him the things he learns through Best Warrior, while the older brother shares everything he can about marksmanship.
While the duo’s mother, Loretta Holloway, said having both sons in the National Guard has proven stressful at times — particularly when they were both deployed — the support from the National Guard, family and friends has made the experience much easier.
“They’ve found their own path, and they are able to share the knowledge that they’ve learned from their competitions with each other, and that has strengthened their relationship,” Loretta Holloway said.