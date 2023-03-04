SHERIDAN — Academics for All announced Ellen Brown as this week’s Summit Award winner.
Brown, daughter of Liz and Chris Brown, said she views every day as an opportunity that should not be wasted. She credits her mindset to a quote her history teacher, Jeff Martini, shared with students her freshman year: “Make today your masterpiece.” Brown created a high school “masterpiece” consisting of a record of academic excellence, with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 and including a variety of AP and concurrent enrollment classes; symphony orchestra performance resulting in participation in All-State orchestra her junior and senior years; and a successful indoor and outdoor track career where she is a team leader and mentor.
As a result of Brown’s dedication to academics, she has recently been named as a University of Wyoming Trustee Scholarship recipient.
Brown said she plans to attend UW in pursuit of a history degree with the goal of teaching history and coaching track at the high school level.
Brown’s “masterpiece” would not be complete without considering the impact her work ethic and positive outlook have had on those around her.
“Brown is not only a highly accomplished student with perennially picture-perfect report cards, but she is just as talented at and dedicated to her passions outside of school, specifically athletics,” said Debbie Hill, GATE teacher at Sheridan Junior High School. “Brown expects greatness of herself and will push herself out of true intrinsic motivation to be her best in whatever arena she is placed. Some people, upon meeting an at-first soft-spoken Brown for the first time, would never suspect the true competitor’s fire that dwells inside her.”
Hill said Brown is as well-rounded as they come.
“(She’s) definitely deserving of this award,” Brown’s track coach Taylor Kelting said. “This girl can do it all. One of the most well-rounded individuals that I have had the chance to be around in both my teaching and coaching career. What I enjoy most about Brown is the way she conducts herself on a daily basis. She is a tremendous leader that leaves a positive effect on her peers.”
Sheridan High School math teacher Isaac Van Dyke has taught and coached Brown the past six years.
“Brown is an awesome individual,” Van Dyke said. “Her work ethic and ambition to succeed is unparalleled. She maximizes her time in class and truly wants to learn the content; she asks thought-provoking questions and always advocates for herself and others.
“Brown’s kindness, hard work and compassion for others is the reason she has become a leader in our school,” he continued. “She is an outstanding leader on the SHS track team; she leads by example and maximizes every rep in practice. Brown is well spoken and always encourages her teammates to do their very best. Her humor and smile can brighten anyone’s day.”
Brown said she believes that it’s essential to work hard to do well, while, at the same time, remaining positive and encouraging to peers and teammates. Brown looks up to her mother because “she works so hard at everything she does, and almost everything she does is for other people,” she said.
“Brown has a very bright future ahead of her and will continue to transform into a young adult that will always make others around her better,” Van Dyke said.