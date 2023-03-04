Bronc Invite006.jpg
Ellen Brown finishes her approach during finals for long jump at the Bronc Invitational in Gillette Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Brown placed fourth with a jump of 15-08.00.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Academics for All announced Ellen Brown as this week’s Summit Award winner.

Brown, daughter of Liz and Chris Brown, said she views every day as an opportunity that should not be wasted. She credits her mindset to a quote her history teacher, Jeff Martini, shared with students her freshman year: “Make today your masterpiece.” Brown created a high school “masterpiece” consisting of a record of academic excellence, with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 and including a variety of AP and concurrent enrollment classes; symphony orchestra performance resulting in participation in All-State orchestra her junior and senior years; and a successful indoor and outdoor track career where she is a team leader and mentor.

