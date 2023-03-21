SHERIDAN — Daniel Brown, 45, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Monday to be heard for restitution. Brown was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery in a jury trial Dec. 15, 2022, for causing bodily injury to two victims, one adult and one minor, in an altercation.
Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa brought forth a witness to testify to wages lost by the adult victim due to the injuries sustained in the altercation. The witness, the son of the adult victim, testified the adult victim was being paid for carpentry work in a house the two of them were remodeling together. The remodeling began in April 2021 and was finished in April 2022.
The altercation took place Oct. 25, 2021, and the adult victim sustained injuries including hairline fractures to his eye socket and a ruptured bicep, impairing his vision and rendering him unable to work for 10 weeks. Upon the adult victim’s return to the project in January 2022, the witness testified the injuries negatively affected the adult victim’s ability as he dealt with muscle pains, diminished ability to grip, lift or bear weight with his injured arm and continued visual impairment, cutting into the 40 hours per week he was working before the altercation.
The adult victim testified as well, reiterating the struggles he faced in his work due to his injuries — he testified his injuries complicated his work due to the diminished ability to use his arm and the impairment of his vision, which cannot be surgically corrected and is now permanent.
LaRosa recommended restitution be paid in the amount lost during the 10 weeks the adult victim spent recovering — about $700 per week for 10 weeks, or $7,000.
Defense attorney Anna Malmberg argued the adult victim’s medical records indicate he was only recommended to avoid lifting weight in excess of five pounds for eight weeks. Malmberg also noted Brown is out of work and would be unable to pay the restitution amount recommended by the state.
District Court Judge Darci Phillips took the information provided by LaRosa and Malmberg under advisement. Phillips said she would take some time to go over the evidence provided and calculate more exact numbers of wages lost before issuing an order in the next week.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.