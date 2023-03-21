Courthouse stock (9.1.2022) (copy)

Daniel Brown appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Monday, March 21, 2023 to be heard for restitution. Brown was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery in a jury trial Dec. 15, 2022.

SHERIDAN — Daniel Brown, 45, appeared in 4th Judicial District Court Monday to be heard for restitution. Brown was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery in a jury trial Dec. 15, 2022, for causing bodily injury to two victims, one adult and one minor, in an altercation.

Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa brought forth a witness to testify to wages lost by the adult victim due to the injuries sustained in the altercation. The witness, the son of the adult victim, testified the adult victim was being paid for carpentry work in a house the two of them were remodeling together. The remodeling began in April 2021 and was finished in April 2022.

