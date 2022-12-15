Sheridan County Courthouse stock (7.22.2022)
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The jury trial of Daniel Brown continued Wednesday in 4th Judicial District Court. Brown is being tried for alleged aggravated assault and battery before a jury of 14 —10 women and four men.

The trial proceeded with the state’s fifth witness, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Kerns. Kerns was the responding deputy at the scene of the alleged incident.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you