SHERIDAN — The jury trial of Daniel Brown continued Wednesday in 4th Judicial District Court. Brown is being tried for alleged aggravated assault and battery before a jury of 14 —10 women and four men.
The trial proceeded with the state’s fifth witness, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Kerns. Kerns was the responding deputy at the scene of the alleged incident.
Kerns testified he arrived at the residence shortly after Brown had fled. Kerns observed the minor victim’s left cheek was reddened and the left side of the adult victim’s face was swollen and his shirt was disheveled and missing a button.
As standard practice in an alleged altercation, Kerns photographed the two victims' injuries as well as the backs and palms of their hands. Kerns noted neither of the victim’s hands showed signs of injury aside from trace amounts of blood observed on the adult victim’s left hand.
During cross examination, Kerns noted it was possible the blood on the adult victim’s hand could have come from Brown.
The remaining four witnesses for the state were various doctors and specialists who had treated the adult victim in the days following the alleged incident.
Dr. William Taylor, radiologist at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Scott Bateman, an ear, nose and throat doctor at Sheridan Ear, Nose and Throat, testified they observed multiple fractures in the adult victim’s left eye socket. Bateman also noted his observation of the adult victim’s unevenly dilated pupils.
David Fisher, optometrist at WyoVision Associates, elaborated on the injuries he observed in the adult victim’s left eye. Fisher said uneven pupil dilation can be caused by traumatic damage to the pupillary sphincter, the mechanism within the eye that controls pupil dilation, and nothing can be done medically to restore it.
Fisher noted some of the consequences of an injury such as this can include increased risk of glaucoma, retinal detachment, retinal rupture, dislocation or tearing of the lens in the eye and cataract development.
After the testimonies of the remaining four witnesses, Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa rested the state’s case.
The defense proceeded with two witnesses.
Jennifer Heinrich, public defense investigator, testified her interview with the wife of the adult victim showed an inconsistency in her testimony. The wife testified she was positioned more closely to the adult male victim during the alleged altercation, but told Heinrich in her interview that she was six feet away.
During cross examination, Heinrich said the remainder of the wife’s interview aligned with her testimony.
Brown then testified on his own behalf as the second and final witness for the defense.
Brown testified he arrived at the victim’s residence with the intent to see the minor victim, staying on the street side of the gate so as to avoid violating the trespass warning issued to him in 2018. Brown alleged he saw the adult victim outside and asked him if he could see the minor victim, to which the adult victim said “I don’t see why not.”
Brown then testified the conversation between him and the adult victim quickly became a heated argument. Brown raised his fist as a threat to the adult victim to which the adult victim allegedly said, “Do it,” encouraging Brown to begin a physical altercation.
Brown testified he turned to walk away from the argument upon seeing the minor victim, but the adult victim grabbed Brown over the gate and began hitting him. Brown said the minor victim put his thumbs in Brown’s eyes while the adult victim slammed Brown against the gate. Brown testified he swung his fist to defend himself before leaving in his truck after the physical altercation had finished.
Brown stated he was sore for three to four months following the alleged altercation but did not see a doctor.
During cross examination, Brown reiterated he stayed on the other side of the gate to avoid violating the trespass warning, indicating he knew he was not supposed to be on the property. Brown stated the adult victim never asked him to leave and was the first to initiate the physical altercation.
The jury trial will continue Thursday at 8:30 a.m. with closing statements from the defense and prosecution before moving to the jury for deliberation.