SHERIDAN — Sheridan College health science students will continue to receive training thanks to a $100,000 gift by the Dodd and Dorothy Bryan Foundation. The foundation has had a large impact on the development and success of Sheridan College since it first became a contributor in 1994.
The Dodd and Dorothy Bryan Foundation was created under the last will and testament of Dorothy L. Bryan in March 1965 to honor her husband Dodd Bryan, a successful insurance executive. Dorothy Bryan was passionate about providing educational opportunities for college-age students.
According to Bryan Foundation President Anthony Spiegelberg, the gift fulfills her vision for the foundation.
“Our board is very happy to expand our support of health education in the region in a way that is consistent with the vision of Mrs. Bryan,” he said. “The Sheridan College program continues to produce valuable training for our communities and the students that will reside here in the future.”
Originally from Philadelphia, the Bryans were drawn to Sheridan because of the Bighorn Mountains and time spent at Eatons’ Ranch. Since the start of the foundation, more than $10 million in interest-free loans have been given to worthy recipients, and the focus has expanded to support other educational efforts.
The Dodd and Dorothy L. Bryan Foundation’s main purpose is: “To aid in the higher education of worthy high school graduates, who without such aid would not be able to pursue their education; said aid to be in the form of interest free loans, and to be given impartially to boys and girls who for a period of at least one year have been residents of Sheridan, Johnson or Campbell County in Wyoming, or of Big Horn, Rosebud or Powder River County in Montana.”
For additional information, see bryan-foundation.com.