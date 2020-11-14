SHERIDAN — The fifth annual youth pheasant hunt on the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Buffalo will be held Nov. 21.
On this day, pheasant hunting is restricted to youth only on all lands contained within the Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area. Adult hunters may access Bud Love WHMA that day to hunt other species, but may not hunt pheasants.
Youth hunters are defined as ages 17 and younger. There is no limit on the number of youth hunters allowed at the Bud Love WHMA that day and they can come and go throughout the day.
All youth hunters must be properly licensed and have a $15.50 pheasant special management stamp, available for purchase at all license selling agents and on the WGFD website. Resident hunters younger than the age of 14 do not need a bird license but must be accompanied by an adult. However, the adult is not allowed to take pheasants that day.
Additionally, participating youth hunters must have successfully completed a Hunter Safety Course or be enrolled in the Hunter Mentor Program. Hunters can view the requirements and enroll in the Hunter Mentor Program by clicking on the ‘education’ link at www.wgfd.wyo.gov
All pheasant hunters on the Bud Love WHMA are required to wear one piece of fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink clothing while hunting such as a hat, vest, jacket or other visible garment.
Nonresident youth are welcome to participate, but regulations differ for resident and nonresident hunters. Please refer to the Upland Game Bird and Small Game regulation booklet or contact the Sheridan Regional Office for more details.