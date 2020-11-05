SHERIDAN — As the Mullen Fire in southern Wyoming is 97% contained, Sheridan County is moving forward with a fuels mitigation project commissioners say will decrease local fire risk.
“We’ve been working our way up the face of the mountain there, and when we see the tragic fires going on all over the country and the state, certainly some fire mitigation is very helpful,” Commission Chairman Nick Siddle said.
Commissioner Mike Nickel agreed.
“I just think this is a great program,” Nickel said. “If you look at the fires in the other parts of the country, this is an important preventative maintenance type of project. So thank you to everybody for your efforts on this project.”
During a Nov. 4 county commission meeting, the commission approved a contract between the county and the Buffalo-based J.L. and Sons Logging for the TP/Folly Fuels Treatment Project. The project will involve removing and piling understory, brush and woody materials while also removing large and small trees from a 47-acre area off of Red Grade Road in the Bighorn National Forest.
J.L. and Sons will provide all labor, materials and equipment required to complete the project, according to Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller.
The $85,450 project will be entirely funded by state forestry grant dollars, according to Obermueller. Work is to be completed between Nov. 7 and Oct. 30, 2022.
“Most of the cutting will be done in the winter if we can get up there with the hauling to be done in the summer,” Obermueller said.
J.L. and Sons was one of two companies that bid out for the project, according to Obermueller. C&O Forestry out of Medford, Oregon bid $98,700.
In other county commission news:
• The commissioners approved an easement to the town of Clearmont that provides the town with access to a 2,025-square-foot county property off of Devon Street in Clearmont. The area will be used as a water well for the town. The town has been granted all rights to maintain, service and operate the water well and waterline on the property.
“This is kind of the last additional leg of acquiring a water supply for the town of Clearmont,” county engineer Ken Muller said. “As you recall, they requested a temporary construction permit to drill a well at the corner of our property in a lot in Clearmont. That well has proved out to be a good well, and they want to develop that well for their community for their water system, which requires a permanent easement.”
The easement was granted unanimously by the county commission.
• The commissioners approved three appointments to the Sheridan County Fair Association.
Elizabeth Kincaid will fill an unexpired term ending Jan. 2, 2023 while Julie Chadwick and Brittany Gorzalka will each serve full three-year terms through Jan. 1, 2024. Kincaid, Chadwick and Gorzalka were three of five applicants for the fair association seats.
• Commissioners transferred a liquor license for the Wagon Box Inn in Story from past owners Jason Robert and Porter Kennedy to Wagon Box Properties LLC and new owner Victoria Owen.