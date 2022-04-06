SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department arrested Buffalo resident Jerry J. Frausto, 31, Wednesday, SPD Capt. Tom Ringley announced in a press release.
Law enforcement from Minnesota informed SPD Frausto, who had five outstanding arrest warrants and was likely armed, may be traveling to Sheridan, Ringley said. Frausto’s warrants consisted of seven felony charges, including drug and firearm offenses. He was also allegedly driving a stolen car.
SPD officers located Frausto around 10 a.m. Wednesday near Odell Court and conducted a high risk traffic stop. These high risk stops, Ringley said, are conducted when vehicle occupants are suspected of a serious, violent crime or may attempt to flee police custody by vehicle or foot.
Frausto was taken into SPD custody without incident.
Jessica Ammerman, 22, of Backus, Minnesota, was also arrested during the stop for possession of methamphetamine.