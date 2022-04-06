Today

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low around 30F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low around 30F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Some clouds early. Mostly sunny along with windy conditions during the afternoon. High 53F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.