BUFFALO — An Oktoberfest celebration will take place in Crazy Woman Square and at the Un’WINE’d Wine Bar in Buffalo Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The event will feature beer, music and German food. Gates will open at 11 a.m., with a 9/11 remembrance ceremony planned for 11:15 a.m.
At 11:30 a.m., food vendors will open. Local vendors and activities for children will also be featured.
The cost to attend is $5 per person, though children 12 and younger may attend free of charge. For more information, see the Buffalo Events Inc. Facebook page.