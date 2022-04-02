BUFFALO — James Kozisek’s friends have done the math, and the odds of this happening are very, very, very small.
“I believe they said the odds were 0.0000006%,” Kozisek said. “That’s six zeroes, so it's an incredibly small chance. When I first got the call from Game and Fish and they said they had good news, I didn’t believe them. Game and Fish and good news usually don’t go hand-in-hand for me.”
But, for once in his life, that’s no longer the case for Kozisek. The Buffalo police officer and lifetime hunter won the prize to end all prizes: the Super Tag Trifecta, a chance to hunt three animals of his choice anywhere in the state this fall.
“I only bought one ($30 raffle ticket),” Kozisek said. “But it only takes one.”
Sara DiRienzo, public information officer with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said a total of 124,602 tickets were sold for the Super Tag drawing this year. Kozisek was one of 11 winners of the drawing this year, and one of two from Wyoming. The other winners hail from everywhere from Connecticut to Washington.
Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters a chance to to win rare hunting opportunities and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming.
Kozisek, who has never won a Super Tag drawing before, said the contest levels the playing field and allows hunters from all walks of life access to opportunities they might not normally have.
“This gives the common person a shot with everyone else,” Kozisek said. “A police officer from Buffalo has just as much chance as the ultrawealthy.”
As Trifecta winner, Kozisek has the chance to hunt three of the following this fall: antelope, deer, elk, bighorn sheep, black bear, grey wolf, moose, mountain goat, mountain lion and wild bison.
Kozisek said he currently plans to do a mule deer hunt near Dubois; an elk hunk near Cody and Meeteetse, and a mountain goat hunt north of Cody.
“I’ve been on a lot of sheep and moose hunts, but I’ve never killed a bull elk,” Kozisek said. “I’ve never hunted some of this country so this will be a great opportunity for me to explore our state.”
Kozisek said he had been overwhelmed by the number of hunters who had reached out to him following the successful drawing, offering their expertise and advice.
“I’ve received calls from all four corners of the state from people willing to help and provide advice,” Kozisek said. “It’s been absolutely amazing how the state has rallied around me.”
That community of hunters is part of what makes the Super Tag program so special, DiRienzo said.
“There is something so powerful about the hunting community, because they understand hunting and conservation go hand and hand,” DiRienzo said. “Most hunters are so pleased to be supporting conservation in the state that they think their money is well spent whether they draw the tag or not.”
The dollars raised through the Super Tag drawing — roughly $1.6 million this year and $9.2 million since the program’s inception — goes to conservation projects, DiRienzo said.
“It just goes into our Game and Fish operating fund, where we can use it on all things conservation,” DiRienzo said. “We put it towards what our priorities are, whether that is chronic wasting disease management or invasive species management or something else. Those dollars have had a diverse application over the years.”
Kozisek said he encouraged participation in the program, regardless of whether you win or not.
“It’s a good moneymaker for Game and Fish, and I think it’s a good program,” he said. “It’s worth participating in it, and you might even win.”
Tickets for the 2023 Super Tag raffle are on sale now through Jan. 31, 2023, at the WGFD website. Super Tags for individual species cost $10 apiece, while Trifecta tickets cost $30.