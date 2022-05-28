SHERIDAN — For many students in the 2022 graduating class, COVID-19 played an outsized role in their high school careers. Schools closed and classes shifted online. Masks were required. Then, they came back and many things went back to normal.
For Sterling Harness, though, COVID-19 marked a shift in her school career.
She attended Buffalo High School for her freshman and sophomore years, then when the pandemic began, she shifted to online schooling for her junior year before transferring to Sheridan High School for her senior year.
Harness said Steven Mayhue, virtual learning assistant principal at SHS, made a big impact on her and worked hard to help her transfer to Sheridan.
“He has been nothing but kind and supportive of me in every way, whether that be grades, test scores or future life endeavors,” Harness said. “He always has great advice, and a good story to tell. I believe that nowhere feels ‘right’ without the people, and Mr. Mayhue has done nothing but make Sheridan High School feel right for me.”
Harness fondly remembers bus rides home from soccer games her freshman year, team dinners for volleyball and soccer and the experience of exploring and meeting new people in Sheridan.
Her advice to younger students? Try everything.
“Join the club; try out for the team; if you’ve never taken an ag class, try FFA; do theater for a year; try choir or band,” Harness said. “Be creative with the four years you have in high school, because that’s what will really help you determine who you want to be afterward.”
For Harness, the next step includes attending University of Utah to study psychology and pre-law. She visited the school in May 2021 and said she fell in love with the campus and the school’s wide variety of programs, clubs and activities.
She feels prepared for college in large part due to the time she spent doing online schooling.
“I was responsible for teaching myself the curriculum, learning it, passing the quizzes, managing all my own time, ACT Prep, college apps all at once,” Harness said. “Junior year was more like college than anything and I’m so grateful for how well I feel that it has prepared me for the real deal.”