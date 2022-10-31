SHERIDAN — While many older generations see plenty of things to do in the communities of Sheridan and Johnson counties, young people don't always find that to be the case. In fact, often they seek more ideas of things to keep them occupied.
That's where Buffalo High School students Alaina Gross and Izzy Haas hope to help.
Their business, I Call Shotgun, is one of the finalists in the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge.
Haas is a sophomore while her business partner Gross is a senior. Both became involved in the Start-Up Challenge through their entrepreneurship teacher, who asked each student to develop a pitch for the contest.
The duo opted to create card games designed to play around the community with friends.
"It has five different games that you can play and then different plot twists and dares that you can incorporate into the games to change it up every time and make it fun," Haas said. "So it's kind of just something to do in places like Buffalo and Sheridan."
Haas and Gross said being teenagers, they are constantly looking for fun things to do with friends. They had developed and played some of the games with friends already, but thought they could share the ideas with others, too.
While safety-minded adults may be concerned about cards games, dares and teenage-drivers, Gross and Haas said the games are mapped out before you get into a vehicle.
"So you meet somewhere and then, for example, one of the games is hostages and you swap two of your players from each team and hide them, then you have to call them and find them using only yes or no questions," Gross said. "So you aren't looking at the cards while you're driving; they are more for setting it all up."
In addition, they said, the games work best with more than one person. So there should be a driver, then others in the car to help move the games forward.
While right now the games are planned to be on a literal deck of cards, the Buffalo duo hopes to someday turn it into an app. Haas and Gross are working to develop a prototype of the card deck before Pitch Night, scheduled for Nov. 1 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Once the cards are made, the Buffalo students hope to distribute the cards through a company based in North and South Dakota, selling them in places like gas stations, convenience stores and online.
The biggest lesson learned so far?
"It's going to take a lot of time," Haas responded quickly. "We're going to have to pour time into it."
Currently, Gross and Haas are spending class time as well as lunches, after-school hours and weekends preparing for Pitch Night. They are testing out games with friends, working through business plans, creating marketing content and designing the prototype.
While they agree the funding potentially available through the contest would be nice, that isn't all they are focused on through the process.
"We're also just learning a ton," Gross said. "It's a good experience and even if we don't take the top three, the people we've worked with have helped us with building presentations, public speaking and working on an actual business idea. So that's super helpful."
The winners from the challenge will become eligible to apply to the $100,000 seed fund. Locals, too, will have a chance to vote for their favorite Start-Up Challenge finalists during Tuesday's Pitch Night; the winner of that prize will receive $2,000.
This year’s challenge attracted 61 applicants, a 50% increase from 2021, organizers said. After reviewing the applications, 12 plans were selected, and each semifinalist had an opportunity to present their ideas and meet the judges in person. Six finalists were then selected by the panel. Those six finalists have spent the last month working with IMPACT Sheridan to develop their plans and respond to questions and feedback provided during the semifinal round. In addition to the possibility of seed funding, Pitch Night will allow each to showcase their ideas to a live audience.
The other finalists in the competition are: Louisa Crosby with Gannett Health; Zac Sexton, Rodney Fought and Brad Williams of O.clarkii Reels; Megan Welles of Horsewell; Marissa Logan of Cannoli Bliss; and Darwin Williamson of Solid Hitch.