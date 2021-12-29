BUFFALO — Buffalo may be the newest source of inspiration in American community and home design. The small town is set to be featured on HGTV’s latest spinoff series, “Home Town Kickstart,” this spring.
Presented in partnership with PEOPLE Magazine, the new show will revitalize six small towns, HGTV officials announced in a press release last month. Buffalo — along with Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia; and Minden, Louisiana — were chosen from among thousands of communities across the United States to be featured on the show.
Each of the six towns will receive three essential upgrades: revitalization of a public space, improvements to a local business and refreshing the home of a local hero. The show will be hosted by “Home Town” stars, Ben and Erin Napier, and a cadre of HGTV alumni — such as Nate Berkus, Ty Pennington and others — will assist with the renovations.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader of Buffalo’s kickstart. “It’s a huge boost for Buffalo to be on national — and even international — television. It’ll put Buffalo on the map.”
Changes are already underway, starting with a new mural on the north side of city hall. The mural, completed in classic postcard style, now welcomes visitors to downtown Buffalo with portraits of four bison marching in front of the Bighorn Mountains.
The city originally approved a plan to upgrade the ice rink in Buffalo’s City Park as part of the show’s revitalization efforts. Due to supply chain issues, Schrader explained, the ice rink upgrade never came to fruition. The new mural, which now brightens city hall and the historic courthouse, was completed instead.
The network has also selected a local hero and business whose spaces will be upgraded, Schrader said, but city hall is not yet privy to which residence and business will be chosen for the projects.
“Home Town Kickstart” is a spinoff of previous HGTV shows “Home Town” and “Home Town Takeover,” in which the Napiers have revitalized small towns Laurel, Mississippi, and Wetumpka, Alabama, respectively.
“The staggering success and positive impact of ‘Home Town Takeover’ showed us that the idea of small town revitalization resonates with America,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV and Streaming Content at Discovery, Inc.
As a result, HGTV executives dug through submissions from previous “Home Town” shows to select six additional towns to feature on “Home Town Kickstart.” Schrader said he was not involved in the application process but grateful Buffalo was selected.
“We’re just happy that they chose us,” Schrader said.
Overall, Schrader said he hopes the series will bring recognition and tourism to Buffalo. With any luck, the revitalization efforts will entice more travelers to stop and enjoy what Buffalo has to offer, Schrader said.
Buffalo’s is scheduled to be featured on HGTV’s “Home Town Kickstart” in spring 2022.