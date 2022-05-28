SHERIDAN — A fresh building with unique spaces to fit the unique personality of the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School students fostered the already thriving culture of the school, graduating seniors Grace Arno and Noah Lansing said.
That culture — and inviting feel of staff, course construction and infrastructure — drew Arno and Lansing to the school initially and is something they’ll take with them when they depart from their high school experience following graduation May 28.
“Even though I’m not there (all school day), I’ll go to (the Schiffer School) to study because it’s a really comfortable environment,” Lansing said. “It’s like a second home meant for educational uses.”
Schiffer students, upon acceptance to the alternative high school, must complete Discovery class, which serves as an orientation class into the culture of Schiffer. Arno said the Discovery teacher educates new students on the specific language of the school — a language Arno said may not be recognizable to the general public. Students also learn life-applicable skills and complete a “Who Am I” project for their fellow Discovery classmates. Lansing said the Discovery class helps teach social skills that help integrate students into the school.
“It shows you how to interact as an adult,” Lansing said.
“It builds a base to help communicate well with others,” Arno added.
Ages in Discovery range from starting freshmen to senior transfers, similar to Arno’s story, as she recently transferred from Sheridan High School to Schiffer for anxiety reasons, she said.
I really struggle with anxiety, especially in bigger environments,” Arno said. “Since being at Schiffer, my anxiety has decreased a ton.”
Orientation introduces the culture of being on a first-name basis with teachers and learning teacher rules along with student rules. Teachers and administration place a high emphasis on mutual respect, which Arno and Lansing both said they appreciated.
Respect, and freedom, the seniors added.
“It’s a really beautiful new building,” Lansing said. “I liked the way they set it up with social gathering places so you can work outside of the classroom with people you know.
“The only hard part is the new environment comes with its own struggles,” he continued. “They have to put boundaries on things, but as time goes I’m sure they’ll loosen it up more.”
Lansing said he enjoys the self-driven nature of the classes, which allowed him to take college classes simultaneously with high school classes after transferring from Sheridan High School his sophomore year. Moving to Sheridan in eighth grade and attending public school after being home-schooled his entire life, Lansing said he appreciated Schiffer’s structure.
Arno and Lansing will graduate a bit later than most of their age group but made plans to further their educations beyond Schiffer. Arno applied for the Academy of Cosmetics in Bozeman, Montana, while Lansing plans to finish his last year of his associate degree at Sheridan College, then will attend a four-year university for a business or arts degree.