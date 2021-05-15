CLEARMONT — While not everyone might agree, outgoing Sheridan County School District Superintendent Charles Auzqui is standing behind a plan for the district to build for its future, even when facing potential budget cuts.
Most of the SCSD3 Board of Trustees supported Auzqui’s view Wednesday, voting 4-1 to move forward and award a winning bid of $146,000 to Norton Construction of Gillette to erect a 40-by-56 foot maintenance and storage facility.
The lone dissenting vote was cast by Trustee Trinity Lewis, who questioned whether the funds might not be better put to use elsewhere within the school district, with officials already voicing concerns over potential budget cuts.
“We talk about being financially responsible,” Lewis said. “The point I was trying to make is we can’t complain about spending.”
At the same meeting Wednesday night, the board approved a $3.5-million preliminary budget plan for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
The general fund budget plan is already a reduction of about $300,000 from the current year’s budget and district officials stated they had, earlier in the process, considered additional cuts that might have been necessary due to projected revenue shortfalls at the state level.
While considering such options as only hiring one paid coach per sport and requiring student-athletes to help pay for meal costs, Lewis questioned whether spending funds on a maintenance facility was in the best interests of the district and its students.
“The concept we’re taking money from kids, I’d disagree,” Auzqui said. “I think it’s a long-term plan. … I think it’s money well spent.”
According to Auzqui, the maintenance building is needed to house various pieces of equipment that are, at times, improperly stored elsewhere, as well as to store track and field equipment. The building is slated to be located on the site of what were tennis courts behind the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School and adjacent to the track. The space is needed, he said, because storage space was not included when the latest section of the school was built in 2006.
SCSD3 currently rents storage space at the Clear Creek Recreation District building, the district’s former elementary school, located just across the street from the current K-12 building.
In considering potential cuts at the state level, Auzqui said the district might not be able to consider leasing the space and would have to find space to store items, such as old computers and files, in other locations.
“We definitely need the storage space,” said Greg Rohrer, SCSD3 business manager.
“I think it’s a beneficial thing long term,” added Amy Vineyard, board chair. “I think it’s something we will use.”
Lewis’ suggestions also hit a roadblock, as both Rohrer and Auzqui said the funds set aside for the construction project could not be transferred into the general fund and, if not used, would have to be returned to the state.
“We’re already knee deep in this project,” Vineyard added. “If it goes back to the state, it doesn’t go to help our kids or any kids we might know. … You’re not wasting taxpayers’ dollars. I wouldn’t put it that way.”
Board Clerk Wade Betz said he agreed with Lewis’ viewpoint, calling the state funding model for K-12 schools “bizzare-o-world.”
“(But) you have to do what you have to do,” Betz said. “You have to work within the rules of the public funding model.”