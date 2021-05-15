Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. High 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.