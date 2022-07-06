SHERIDAN — As the city of Sheridan and other local governments ponder how to create more affordable housing, recent growth trends provide reasons for hope and optimism.
Sheridan Community Development Director Wade Sanner, speaking during a Sheridan City Council meeting Monday, said the city approved 69 new residential building permits over the last six months, including 51 single-family homes and 18 multi-family homes, such as duplexes and fourplexes.
If this trend continues at this rate, the city will have issued 136 new building permits by the end of the year, and 1,360 within the next 10 years.
While the 10-year projection is far in the future, it also provides hope, Sanner said. A recent county housing study from San Francisco-based land use firm Gruen Gruen and Associates said the county would need 990 new housing developments within the next 10 years, and at this time the city seems equipped to meet this need.
“We are growing at a substantial rate that is sustainable,” Sanner said. “…We’re just very fortunate that we have investment in our community.”
Sanner said, in the last 12 months, the city approved four major subdivisions and 10 minor subdivisions with a total of 189 lots created.
Among the recent subdivision highlights are System Land’s Cloud Peak Ranch 21 Subdivision with 22 lots, StoneMill Construction’s Riverstone Park Subdivision with 65 lots, Excalibur Construction’s Hidden Bridge Subdivision with 77 lots and Carlton Construction’s Sheridan Ranch Subdivision with 30 pad lots, Sanner said.
Of the 194 lots in those four subdivisions, 55 have received building permits from the city so far with another two in progress, Sanner said.
Affordable housing remains a conversation locally and statewide in the months since Gruen Gruen and Associates released their report in January 2022. Candidates for city and county office recently said affordable housing development would continue to be a top priority over the next four years, and the city and county are investigating the possibility of creating a community land trust for local housing projects.
Meanwhile, the Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations Committee is also considering ways it could help address the housing shortage, which affects the majority of Wyoming communities, including those in Sheridan County. Last week, the committee commissioned two bill drafts: one would create a statewide housing authority, while the other would create a state housing land trust similar to one currently utilized in Iowa.
Other Sheridan County communities are also discussing how to accommodate growth, and the town of Ranchester recently approved the 24.95 acre StoneRidge Meadows Phase III subdivision, which will add 14 twin homes, 32 single-family dwellings and 20 bungalow-style dwelling units to the community.
While residential development has been happening at a brisk pace in Sheridan over the last six months, commercial growth has been slower with only two new commercial building permits approved, Sanner said.
Sanner’s report Monday was the first of what will become a quarterly occurrence for Sheridan City Council, City Administrator Stuart McRae said. The regular reports will keep councilors informed on local construction and housing development as they work on addressing the affordable housing problem.