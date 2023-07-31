DAYTON — Albert and Janet Bull have established themselves as pillars of the community through service and dedication to Dayton. The Bulls were selected to lead this year’s Dayton Days parade as the grand marshalls.
Albert Bull moved to Dayton as a child in 1946 and ultimately found a home. He is a veteran and worked on highway construction until 1963 when he began working for Padlock Ranch. He set and still holds the record for the longest tenure at Padlock Ranch, having worked 45 years in the ranch’s shop.
Janet Bull worked as a lifeguard and pool manager for 16 years at the Art Badgett Pool in Dayton when it first opened.
“(She is) the sweetest, nicest gal…” Dayton Days committee Chair Keith Reichert said of Bull.
Each year, the Dayton Days committee brainstorms who is eligible to be the parade grand marshalls. The Bulls, Reichert said, have lived in Dayton the longest of those who the committee considered to lead the parade. In addition to their time spent in Dayton, the Bulls’ involvement in the community and their age played a role in the selection, Reichert said.
Having agreed to be the grand marshalls, the Bulls were chauffeured in a classic car during the parade, tucked in behind emergency service vehicles. Albert Bull said they obliged because of his time in Dayton and had no reason not to.
The Bulls raised five children, which Janet Bull said: “was great because we were a mile out of town.” They also enjoyed hosting five exchange students throughout their lives.
Dayton’s population has increased considerably since Albert Bull arrived in 1946 when the population was likely between 240 and 316, according to U.S. Census data from 1940 and 1950. The population is estimated at 835 currently.
“We’ve enjoyed living in Dayton. It really has been nice,” he said. “It’s growing quite a bit but it’s still a nice place to live.”