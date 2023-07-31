DAYTON — Albert and Janet Bull have established themselves as pillars of the community through service and dedication to Dayton. The Bulls were selected to lead this year’s Dayton Days parade as the grand marshalls.

Albert Bull moved to Dayton as a child in 1946 and ultimately found a home. He is a veteran and worked on highway construction until 1963 when he began working for Padlock Ranch. He set and still holds the record for the longest tenure at Padlock Ranch, having worked 45 years in the ranch’s shop.

Tags

Recommended for you