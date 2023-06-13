02-04-23 PEOPLE riley bunting academics for allweb.jpg

Riley Bunting has a love for the outdoors and enjoys fishing and paddle boarding in her free time.

 Courtesy photo |
SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County awarded its 2023 Scholarship to Riley Bunting, the daughter of Sheryl and Mike Bunting of Sheridan. 
Riley Bunting is a recent graduate of Sheridan High School. She plans to attend the University of Wyoming in the fall to eventually enter the law enforcement field. This school year she interned with the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, which confirmed her career aspirations and gave her opportunities to experience the duties of being a law enforcement officer.

Recommended for you