SHERIDAN — The Republican Women of Sheridan County awarded its 2023 Scholarship to Riley Bunting, the daughter of Sheryl and Mike Bunting of Sheridan.
Riley Bunting is a recent graduate of Sheridan High School. She plans to attend the University of Wyoming in the fall to eventually enter the law enforcement field. This school year she interned with the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, which confirmed her career aspirations and gave her opportunities to experience the duties of being a law enforcement officer.
Bunting was a delegate to the American Legion Auxiliary Wyoming Girls State in 2022 and will serve as a junior counselor this year. In high school, she served as Spanish Club president, National Honor Society vice president and was an Academics for All Summit Award winner, while also participating in several sports. Bunting came with high recommendations and is very interested in upholding her rights and freedoms as a Wyoming and U.S. citizen, according to a press release.
Republican Women of Sheridan County had applicants this year from most of the county high schools and three colleges, according to a press release.