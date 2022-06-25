SHERIDAN — A Sheridan County resident was chosen as a Girls State delegate and attended the 79th session of American Legion Auxiliary Wyoming Girls State held on the campus of Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne June 4-11.
Riley Bunting of Sheridan was in the City of Paintbrush and elected to and awarded: police chief, Nationalist Party Agriculture/Environment Platform Committee chairman, House reporter, House Committee chair and state public defender.
Upon arrival to the program, delegates are assigned to “cities,” where they live during their residence at Girls State. During the program, which is operated in accordance with the basic laws of the state of Wyoming, delegates elect their own city, county and state officials and learn the duties of the various offices; introduce and pass their own bills in the Girls State Legislature; make and enforce ordinances regulating their cities; and manage their own police force to administer justice. Every student holds a definite, integral role in the functions of Girls State.
The program invites guest speakers to include government officials, community leaders, military members and veterans who present their perspectives on processes and operations. Girls State offers myriad opportunities to experience government firsthand as a citizen, voter, candidate, official, policy maker and as a friend.
The Girls State program emphasizes the importance of government in modern life and educates young women in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of American citizenship.
Organizers aim to awaken a sincere conviction that a well-informed, intelligent, participating citizenry is vital to protect and preserve American institutions and democracy.