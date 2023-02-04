SHERIDAN — Academics for All honors Sheridan High School senior, Riley Bunting, as this week’s Summit Award finalist. Bunting is the daughter of Mike and Sheryl Bunting.
A quote from Bunting’s mother has guided her in school, sports and life in general.
“You can only really control two things 100% of the time, your attitude and your effort,” Bunting’s mother said. “It is very important to remember that you cannot control what others do in any given situation, but you can always handle how you react.”
Bunting’s positive attitude and effort are evident in comments made by her teachers.
“Riley is a top-notch student,” government teacher Michael Thomas said. “She is willing to help others and attracts people with her outgoing personality. She was interested in learning from day one. She is extremely respectful and can work with anyone. Riley has the characteristics and the qualities that define the Western way of life including live each day with courage; take pride in your work; be tough, but fair; when you make a promise, keep it; remember that some things are not for sale and know where to draw the line.”
Math instructor Isaac Van Dyke also complimented Bunting.
“I have nothing but praise for Riley,” Van Dyke said. “She is very amiable and hardworking. My favorite trait of Riley is how kind she is. She will go out of her way to say hi, she will come sit by my family when we are sitting in the stands cheering on the Broncs, and she always offers to get me a Crumbl cookie at track meets. Riley always puts others first and truly cares about making others feel great about themselves. She spreads a very positive and uplifting culture in the classes and activities she participates in. She always leads by example and is a great role model to her peers. Riley will be an asset to any endeavor she tackles in the future.”
Academically, Bunting maintains an unweighted 3.814 GPA while taking numerous challenging classes including three Advanced Placement classes, five dual enrollment classes and four concurrent enrollment classes. Bunting’s transcript reflects her desire to obtain a degree in criminal justice and Spanish by taking dual enrollment and college classes in criminology, criminal justice, criminal law and five years of Spanish. She hopes to pursue a career with law enforcement, primarily doing investigative work.
“I would like to go into law enforcement because I have always known that I need to do something in my life where I can help people, especially those who cannot help themselves,” she said.
Working toward her career goal, Bunting is currently completing a Next Level Internship through SHS at the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.
“Riley’s demanding internship geared toward a criminal justice career is forcing her to grow up quickly, but she loves the opportunities that it has given her,” SHS math teacher Erin Osborne said. “This preparation for the future is what Riley is all about.”
In addition to her classroom commitments, Bunting has been actively involved in many extracurriculars. She attended Young Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening camp and CampFire. She said, “these camps provided me with additional leadership experiences that I have used throughout high school, and I know I will use for the rest of my life.”
Bunting has also been a member of the SHS track, volleyball and basketball teams. She participates in Spanish club serving as treasurer and president and is currently serving as vice president of the SHS National Honor Society.
“Riley is a superstar both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Claire Gerber, SHS English teacher and NHS sponsor. “Outside of the classroom, she is an officer for National Honor Society and does an above-and-beyond job. She is both diligent in her vice-presidential tasks and thoughtful in suggesting or volunteering to do things I wouldn’t have even thought of.”
Bunting was also a delegate to the 2022 American Legion Auxiliary Wyoming Girls State.
Bunting has a love for the outdoors and enjoys fishing and paddleboarding in her free time.
Given her motivation, compassion for others, principled character and impressive work ethic, Bunting is sure to find success when she continues her education in the fall at the University of Wyoming.