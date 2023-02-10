Burgess Junction Visitor Center

Burgess Junction awaits visitors Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Sheridan County Travel and Tourism plans to operate the facility as an information center this summer.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Travel and Tourism staff hope to further increase the economic benefit to the area by reopening and operating the Burgess Junction Visitor Center this summer.

SCTT Director Shawn Parker said the facility has been on his radar since it closed. The U.S. Forest Service has not operated the facility since 2012. 

