SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Travel and Tourism staff hope to further increase the economic benefit to the area by reopening and operating the Burgess Junction Visitor Center this summer.
SCTT Director Shawn Parker said the facility has been on his radar since it closed. The U.S. Forest Service has not operated the facility since 2012.
Parker said as a result, tour operators reported to him that some bus companies would skip a trip over the Bighorn Mountains because there was no longer a place to stop for a break.
“We forget just exactly how remote we are out here in Wyoming,” Parker said. “There's a certain level of comfort for travelers in knowing that there's a place to stop and get information when traveling hundreds of miles between towns.
“With Burgess closed, we miss out on the chance to turn every car that would have just driven through Sheridan County into one filled with overnight guests,” Parker said.
He expects to serve 100,000 people at the Burgess Junction facility, primarily providing travel information and resources regarding wildfires.
In the future, Parker said, guide services may be run out of the visitor center, providing another boost to local businesses.
“Every driver that decides to drive north through Montana instead of driving over our mountains is taking critical dollars out of our communities,” Parker said, noting his own competitive streak. “I want those dollars staying right here in our state.”
In addition to providing a hub of information, Parker said the center will provide maps, merchandise like hats, shirts and mugs, snacks and drinks. The facility will also have a screening room showing episodes of SCTT’s “The Backyard,” “Craft is King” and “The Women of Sheridan, Wyo.”
The lease agreement with the USFS is called a “participating agreement,” according to Bighorn National Forest officials. SCTT and the USFS will split a percentage of the sales, Parker said, but otherwise the lease includes little cost to the tourism group.
Currently, Parker said he and his staff are planning to operate the Burgess Junction Visitor Center from Memorial Day through Labor Day. While SCTT will incur costs for staffing, staff housing, cleaning, Internet services and displays, Parker said he hopes to offset those costs with the sale of merchandise and other items.
SCTT is currently hiring a manager for the facility, and other part-time staff will likely be utilized for the summer.
Parker noted he has a positive working relationship with Bighorn National Forest District Ranger Amy Ormseth and the two have discussed the operation of the center on and off for years. The visitor center last operated in 2019, when Arrowhead Lodge intended to utilize it for event space in the Bighorn Mountains.
“I was supportive of the efforts made by Arrowhead Lodge to keep Burgess open during the summer of 2019, and once we got through everything that went on in 2020 and 2021, we turned our focus to getting Burgess open this summer,” Parker said.
In addition to the Burgess Junction facility, the USFS operates a visitor center on the west side of the Bighorn Mountains. USFS officials said they do not anticipate any impact to visitation at the Shell Visitor Center, which also boasts a view of Shell Falls.