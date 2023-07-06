SHERIDAN — Val Burgess, an advocate for preserving the stories of World War II prisoners of war and veterans, has commemorated a journey that began in 1994 when she embarked on a mission to capture and preserve those narratives.
The endeavor was sparked by a heartfelt conversation with her uncle, Vernon Burda, during a family funeral. His yearning to revisit the European prison camp from which he was liberated April 29, 1945, ignited a desire to organize a meaningful commemoration of the 50th anniversary of their liberation.
Without hesitation, Burgess offered her expertise. Thus began the promotion of the trip to thousands of former POWs with the hope of reuniting them at the historic sites of their internment: Stalag Luft III in Sagan, Germany (now Zagan, Poland), renowned as the Great Escape Camp of WWII fame, and Stalag VIIA in Moosburg, Germany, where their liberation took place in 1945.
For 17 days, a group of 125 former prisoners, accompanied by 200 family members, embarked on a journey to Sagan and Moosburg. Burgess had the privilege of immersing herself in their stories and experiences, witnessing their emotional connections to the past.
Burgess shares the stories from the trip — and others — each Thursday at 3 p.m. as part of "Captivity Chronicles" a show that can be viewed on e360TV. The weekly show is uploaded to the "e360TV" YouTube channel as well.