image

Justin Sheely | The Sheridan Press

Val Burgess questions the forum about gender equality during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Convention Center.

SHERIDAN — Val Burgess, an advocate for preserving the stories of World War II prisoners of war and veterans, has commemorated a journey that began in 1994 when she embarked on a mission to capture and preserve those narratives.

The endeavor was sparked by a heartfelt conversation with her uncle, Vernon Burda, during a family funeral. His yearning to revisit the European prison camp from which he was liberated April 29, 1945, ignited a desire to organize a meaningful commemoration of the 50th anniversary of their liberation. 

