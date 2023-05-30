SHERIDAN — Burgess Visitors Center opened May 27 for tourists and travelers alike.
The Bighorn National Forest is partnering with Sheridan County Travel and Tourism, who will be operating the visitors center for this season. The visitors center will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SCTT will provide travel resources to include maps, guides, brochures and local insight on attractions, accommodations, activities and more. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. Merchandise for sale includes shirts, hats, pins and travel essentials such as flashlights, matches, bandages, sunscreen and more. They will also be screening informative and educational travel shows like SCTT's “The Backyard” and the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s “Howdy Neighbor.”