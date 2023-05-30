Burgess Junction Visitor Center
Burgess Junction awaits visitors Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Sheridan County Travel and Tourism plans to operate the facility as an information center this summer.

SHERIDAN — Burgess Visitors Center opened May 27 for tourists and travelers alike.

The Bighorn National Forest is partnering with Sheridan County Travel and Tourism, who will be operating the visitors center for this season. The visitors center will be open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

