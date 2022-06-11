BIG HORN — After 34 years overseeing the annual Fourth of July fireworks display at the Big Horn Equestrian Center, Bruce Burns has accumulated many memories.
Some of his favorites take place in the hours before the first fuse is even lit, Burns said.
“Families would get together from other communities and gather there on the grass and set up barbecues and volleyball courts,” Burns reminisced. “I loved to drive up and down the road to see all the kids and families having such a great time. That’s what I’ll really miss.”
Burns is bringing his pyrotechnic abilities to Devils Tower this year after Kruse Creek, LLC, declined to renew his three-year contract at the equestrian center. The equestrian center has been the event’s home since the late 80s, when it was owned by a trust Burns was a trustee of, and was continued under a three-year contract after the property was sold in 2018.
The Sheridan Press reached out to Flying H Ranch, which owns the property and leases it to the equestrian center, for comment, but they did not respond by press time.
Sheila Blackburn, executive director of the equestrian center, said she would miss holding the annual show at the facility.
“The board of directors will miss having the event on our fields,” Blackburn said. “It’s been a staple of our community for many years.”
Over the last year, Burns considered other potential locations in Sheridan County but struggled to find one that met his two goals: a place he could safely shoot a show without a fire risk and a place that could accommodate thousands of people taking in the show.
The Big Horn Lion’s Club, for which the event was a fundraiser, recorded roughly 2,500 vehicles at last year’s fireworks show alone, according to previous Sheridan Press reporting.
“I considered Lake DeSmet, but there’s a show there already, and they didn’t seem particularly interested in working with me,” Burns said. “I considered Black Tooth Park in Sheridan, which may have come the closest because there was a field to the west we could park cars in. But the field was leased, and the guy who was leasing it wanted me to pay him $5 per car. There was also a recreation area with some soccer fields we considered, but it was too close to the interstate.”
The Devils Tower opportunity came courtesy of a former colleague of Burns’ from the Wyoming Legislature: Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower.
“He’s been doing a fireworks show as long as I have,” Burns said of Driskill. “He had read that I wasn’t able to do the fireworks in Big Horn anymore, so he called me up and asked if I would consider shooting his show.”
While Sheridan County residents are welcome at the Devils Tower show, Burns said they shouldn’t expect it to mirror the Big Horn production.
“It’s not going to be like the typical show in Big Horn,” Burns said. “It will be less than half the size and not choreographed to music. … It will be good, but different from what I’m used to.”
For years, a smaller fireworks show at Ranchester’s Connor Battlefield State Park served as an alternative for families unable to attend Burns’ spectacle, Mayor Peter Clark said. Now, the town finds itself in the unexpected position of being the only show in Sheridan County, and Clark expects attendance to skyrocket.
“We really don’t know what to expect,” Clark said. “But based on past experiences when the Big Horn show has been rained out or shut down due to dry conditions, we will have a substantial increase in traffic out here, because we are the only ones left in the county.”
Clark said the town has made some changes to its event in preparation for a potential influx of visitors. The show itself has more than doubled in size, Clark said, and for the first time the town is partnering with sponsors to help cover the costs of an event the town used to fund itself.
Clark said he is working with local law enforcement to ensure the town can safely accommodate the influx of visitors the town is expecting.
Fireworks will be launched at Connor Battlefield at dusk on the Fourth of July, Clark said. The town’s annual celebration begins at 2 p.m. with food vendors, live music and the annual wife-carrying contest.
Burns said he is hopeful he can eventually return his show to Sheridan County and provide residents with another fireworks option for America’s birthday. He continues to look into potential locations as they’re presented to him, he said.