BIG HORN — After a highly attended Fourth of July fireworks show at the Big Horn Equestrian Center this year, the show is looking for a new home.
Operator Bruce Burns told The Sheridan Press Tuesday his annual show that benefits the Sheridan Sundowners Lions Club may not continue if he cannot find a new venue following the non-renewal of a three-year contract with BHEC.
Burns previously owned the 80-acre property and started the 30-minute firework display 34 years ago. Three years ago, Burns sold the property to Kruse Creek, LLC, and agreed to a three-year contract to continue the fireworks show that allows visitors, for a suggested donation of $10 per car, to tailgate and spend time with family and friends ahead of a 30-minute fireworks display choreographed to music visitors play over the radio. The three-year contract expired this year and, following a letter from Kruse Creek, LLC, was not renewed for the show to continue at the facility.
As of right now, there are no official plans in the works, though Burns continues to look into a few facilities suggested to him. The biggest issue he must consider is distance and capacity of a facility. This year’s event proved the show’s popularity, recording 22 rows of about 100 cars each row, the Lions Club recorded, Burns said, in addition to around 300 cars backed up on Bird Farm Road “halfway to Big Horn” waiting to be admitted into the event.
Bringing joy to folks for even a 30-minute stint motivates Burns to continue seeking out a new location in lieu of the alternative — missing a year of his show.
“I’m willing and capable to continue,” Burns said.
Whether the right facility appears in the next 355 days remains to be seen. Burns gave an example of Tongue River Reservoir given to him as a suggestion, but logistics with working in the neighboring state of Montana in addition to acquiring permitting to set off explosives in a state park, not to mention the trek to and from Sheridan County for the event, deterred Burns from looking further into the suggestion.
“I want to find a site that’s comparable and can let in as many people (as the BHEC),” Burns said.
While he has a few places he’s considering, all have good and bad aspects. While he has time to find a new home, he fully understands the implication of not finding a venue.
“If there’s no site, we may not shoot at all,” he said.
He’ll continue to consider his options and weigh it against the feasibility of accommodating thousands of viewers in the upcoming months ahead of America’s birthday.