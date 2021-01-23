SHERIDAN — Academics for All is pleased to honor Fisher Burris, son of Brandi and Andy Burris, as this week’s Summit Award winner.
Burris is a strong academic student with a 4.0 grade point average. He has taken numerous honors and accelerated courses, seven Advanced Placement courses and has been involved in Spanish all four years.
"My most prominent role models are my father and my grandmother because of their strong work ethic and positive attitude, they both work very hard and never complain," Burris said.
Sheridan High School social studies teacher Michael Thomas spoke highly of the student in his nomination of Burris.
“Fisher is a wonderful human being who attracts others with his personality," Thomas said. "He is easy to get along with and is gifted in the academic setting at Sheridan High School. The first three words that come to mind when I think of Fisher are dedicated, dependable and respectful.”
In return, Burris said Thomas is constantly challenging and pushing all students to perform the way he knows they can.
"He is a strong mentor and great man," Burris said.
Writing is one of Burris’ passions. In fact, he would like to be a creative writer after college. His favorite genre is science fiction and/or fantasy. His last read was Dune, by Frank Herbert.
“It was incredible how the author created his own world, even inventing his own words for his world," Burris said.
He has already written a few short stories.
“I like to pull from real life but also put the reader in a situation they have never been in before, so they can envision through my words," Burris said.
The senior's other passions are the cross-country team and Spanish Club. “I love the relationships, the team and how we support and push each other.,” Burris said about the corss-country team.
When Burris speaks of Spanish Club, his face lights up. He appreciates Spanish, as he does English, to communicate and express himself in a different language, but he also appreciates Spanish Club for the community service he has completed. Through Spanish Club, he has assisted in building a bridge for students to use to get to school and helped teach elementary students about some of the Spanish culture.
“As a teacher, I have been privileged to work with many bright students," Spanish Club sponsor Mario Montano said. "Among the hundreds of students that have been in my classroom, Fisher stands out. He cares about making a positive difference in his classes and community. He clearly stands out as an academic leader and role model for his peers."
Creative writing is the academic path Burris will be pursuing in college. He has applied and been accepted to University of Wyoming, Montana State University and University of Iowa. Burris is considering applying to Columbia University, Northwestern University and maybe Stanford University.
“Talk Less and Say More” (part of the codes of Cowboy Ethics, by James P. Owen) is Burris’ mantra. He describes himself as an introvert and prides himself on thinking before speaking, ensuring a thoughtful response.
Burris is a serious student that enjoys all he is involved with to its fullest. He hopes to return to the Sheridan area to live a simple life enjoying the mountains and giving back to his community. It is evident that he will continue to be successful in his future endeavors while also positively impacting the community around him.