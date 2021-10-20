RANCHESTER — Due to COVID-19 quarantines and limited qualified substitutes for bus drivers, Sheridan County School District 1 is at its "breaking point" regarding school bus transportation, SCSD1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith said Tuesday.
"We are at the last possible point of being able to provide service to students," Smith said. "If we lose one more driver, we may have to make some decisions about which services we don't provide, so hopefully that doesn't happen. Everyone keep your fingers crossed and hope they all stay healthy.
"... We certainly don't want to be in that place, but that's where we find ourselves because of COVID."
SCSD1 already employs a limited number of bus drivers due to smaller demand for services than larger districts like Sheridan County School District 2. With three regular bus drivers on COVID-19 quarantine this week, Smith said the district is one absentee away from having to make difficult decisions, having already utilized all of its substitute drivers.
"I'm glad we don't have a heavy transportation weekend, because we would have to make some decisions on what we won't be doing this weekend," Smith said. "I appreciate all their work. It's tough to try and juggle all that."
A member of the audience at Tuesday's board meeting asked about relations between districts, noting possibly the smaller district could utilize SCSD2 buses and drivers, if needed.
"They, like all 47 of the rest of us, are not flush with subs and not flush with drivers themselves," Smith said of SCSD2 transportation availability. "In an emergency situation, we can lean on them, but on a multi-day basis, that's not a reality."
SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said SCSD2 offered a driver on a short-term basis and SCSD1 would do the same, but, he said, the smaller district has less to offer.
Big Horn High School celebrates homecoming this week, so all high school sporting events will be played at home, alleviating the need for transportation on that side of the district this weekend.
Tongue River's football players are the only travelers Friday, competing in Glenrock. Saturday includes Tongue River volleyball traveling to Rocky Mountain, Big Horn and Tongue River cross-country teams traveling to Ethete for state and Big Horn volleyball traveling to Greybull. Junior varsity football games on both sides of the district were canceled.