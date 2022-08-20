SHERIDAN — Shane Basye is something of a superstar, at least among the students of Sheridan County School District 2.
Even while grocery-shopping, Basye — who has been a bus driver for SCSD2 for three years and previously worked as a driver in Teton County — is frequently greeted by hugs, smiles and enthusiastic greetings of “Hello, Mr. Basye!”
Those encounters make Basye smile.
“It’s neat that they recognize me, and that I mean that much to them,” Basye said. “I’m almost 60 years old, and being a school bus driver is easily one of the most fulfilling jobs I’ve ever had. I worked 10 years at Albertsons and served 18 years in the National Guard, and this might be the job I’ve enjoyed the most. It can be a lot of stress knowing how many things could possibly go wrong on your route, but the kids are what give it joy for me.”
Across Sheridan County, school bus drivers like Basye are some of the first faces students see in the morning and some of the last they see at night. Whether students are traveling a few miles to school or journeying across the state to compete in football or speech and debate, bus drivers are right there alongside them, sharing in their successes and ensuring they arrive safely at their destinations.
“School bus drivers have the privilege of making a positive impact on children in our community while safely and efficiently meeting the district’s transportation needs,” SCSD2 Transportation Director Shawn Stevens said. “Often, we are the first and last district employees the children see each day, and we have the ability to start and end their day on a positive note. This is a highly rewarding position that is crucial for the success of children in our community.”
While bus drivers are key to student success, most districts experience significant turnover in the role, Sheridan County School District 1 Transportation Director Steven Ross said.
Currently, both Sheridan County School District 1 and 3 are fully staffed on bus drivers, while SCSD2 is seeking four additional drivers, Stevens said. Even fully-staffed districts could use substitute drivers, Stevens said.
The unique school bus schedule often makes it difficult to recruit new drivers, because it is difficult for someone to both drive a bus and have another part-time or full-time job, Ross said.
“I think the biggest reason drivers leave is the hours,” Ross said. “The drivers are working a split day most of the time —they drive the morning route and have the middle of the day off, then come back for the afternoon route. They also have to work at least one day on the weekend.”
Josh Johnson, transportation director for Sheridan County School District 3, agreed the unique hours posed a challenge for recruiting drivers. For drivers in rural districts like his, drivetime is even longer as drivers travel long distances across the county.
This often means people like Johnson have to perform double — or sometimes even triple —duty.
“I run a full-time route morning and evening, and then (I) run activity bus at 6 p.m., and (I) also drive sports trips at the end of week, and…do all the trip-planning and maintenance on all our buses and vehicles,” Johnson said. “We put in some long days and a lot of hours once school starts.”
Being a bus driver requires not just a lot of time, but a lot of training and preparation, Stevens said. In SCSD2, that responsibility falls to Basye who, in addition to driving the bus two to three times a week, serves as the district’s driver trainer.
“My job is to orient new drivers with the bus,” Basye said. “It’s a big machine that can be driven quite comfortably, but it requires being aware you’re driving a 40-foot, 30,000-pound vehicle. My job is to help people learn how to do that and do it safely. It can be overwhelming to think about everything that can go wrong on a route, and my job is to train away as much of that uncertainty as I can.”
New school bus drivers are required to complete entry-level driver training, which consists of roughly 40 hours of training, followed by a commercial vehicle test provided by the district, Stevens said. The state requires all school bus drivers to complete at least six hours of annual training, Stevens and Ross said.
From the large amount of training to the odd work schedule, being a bus driver isn’t always easy, but it is rewarding, Basye said.
“I’ve worked a variety of jobs, and they’ve all been good, but I didn’t always feel a sense of purpose,” Basye said. “Bus driving does offer that purpose for me. When you’re greeted by those kids’ smiles every day, I can’t think of anything more rewarding than that.”
Additional information and bus driver applications can be found on each school district’s website.