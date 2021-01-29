SHERIDAN — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop contributed to local food banks throughout the Mountain West and West regions recently.
Maverik's initial donation will be distributed to six Feeding America member food banks in communities where Maverik operates, including the Food Bank of the Rockies throughout Wyoming. Local food banks — including those in Albuquerque, Boise, Las Vegas, Reno and Spokane — will receive a direct donation of $22,500.
Maverik is inviting guests to participate in its “Round Up the Change for Feeding America” campaign that runs Jan. 26 through Feb. 28. The program rolls out at all Maverik stores in 11 states.