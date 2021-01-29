04-27-2020 WYO Food Bank of the Rockies Stand Alones 002.jpg
John Heyneman, right, holds a box while Cody Coon, left, loads it up with lettuce, onions and tomatoes during the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies visit to Sheridan Saturday, April 25, 2020.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop contributed to local food banks throughout the Mountain West and West regions recently. 

Maverik's initial donation will be distributed to six Feeding America member food banks in communities where Maverik operates, including the Food Bank of the Rockies throughout Wyoming. Local food banks — including those in Albuquerque, Boise, Las Vegas, Reno and Spokane — will receive a direct donation of $22,500. 

Maverik is inviting guests to participate in its “Round Up the Change for Feeding America” campaign that runs Jan. 26 through Feb. 28. The program rolls out at all Maverik stores in 11 states.

