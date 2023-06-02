Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 69F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.