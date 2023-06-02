SHERIDAN — Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and Big Horn Trading, LLC will host a free demo day gun shoot Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, folks can sample a variety of guns, including Weatherby, Hornady, Ruger, Walther, Sig Sauer, Springfield Armory and Meprolight USA.
The event is free to the public, a family-friendly affair and all guns and ammo are supplied. The event will be held at the Sheridan County Sportsmen's Association gun club, located at 89 Keystone Road.
For more information, contact Ron Lee with Rocky Mountain Discount Sports at 307-672-3418.