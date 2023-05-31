SHERIDAN — The Fiber House will host two local fiber-friendly events this summer.
On June 10, folks can celebrate all things yarn from noon to 3 p.m. at The Fiber House for worldwide Knit-in-Public Day. The business will host its annual picnic at the Kendrick Park bandshell, where sub sandwiches will be provided.
In addition to a current knitting project, bring a dish to share and a lawn chair.
For more information and to RSVP to the event, contact Donna Stubbs at donna@thefiberhouse.com or by phone at 307-673-0383.
Additionally, fiber friends may participate in the sixth annual Cowboy Yarn Crawl, where people can visit the seven participating shops around the state between Memorial and Labor days. At each shop, have a passport stamped. When the crawl is complete, drop the passport at your last shop to enter to win a drawing for yarn lover's goodies donated by participating businesses.
Participating shops include Swanky Mountain in Gillette, Cowgirl Yarn in Laramie, Knit on Pearl in Jackson, Wyoming Yarn and Fiber in Cody, The Yarn and The Tale in Rock Springs, Mountain Meadow Wool in Buffalo and The Fiber House in Sheridan. Shops may be visited in any order.
An exclusive knit or crochet pattern will be available for each yarn crawl participant.