SHERIDAN — This construction season, Main Street will receive the beginning portions of its resurfacing while the city of Sheridan replaces main utility lines underneath. Through that process, downtown business owners will work to figure out how to maintain business traffic among detours extending the next two construction seasons.

The purpose of the project is to resurface Main Street and includes rehabilitating the bridge crossing Little Goose Creek, a Wyoming Department of Transportation handout said. The project starts on First Street and extends south through the intersection of Main Street and Coffeen/Burkitt streets. The city of Sheridan will simultaneously replace water and sewer lines. There will be pedestrian access to storefronts at all times throughout the length of the project, the document said. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Tags

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you