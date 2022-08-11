SHERIDAN — As students, parents and educators prepare for the start of the 2022-2023 school year, business leaders and educational experts examined how the two fields work together at a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon Wednesday, expressing their commitment to developing talent in Sheridan and expanding opportunities for work-based and practical learning in local high schools and at Sheridan College. 

Superintendents of all three of Sheridan County’s school districts expressed interest in expanding connections between businesses and the classroom to ensure youth are prepared for work and life after graduation. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

