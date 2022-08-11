SHERIDAN — As students, parents and educators prepare for the start of the 2022-2023 school year, business leaders and educational experts examined how the two fields work together at a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon Wednesday, expressing their commitment to developing talent in Sheridan and expanding opportunities for work-based and practical learning in local high schools and at Sheridan College.
Superintendents of all three of Sheridan County’s school districts expressed interest in expanding connections between businesses and the classroom to ensure youth are prepared for work and life after graduation.
“We have to do a better job of preparing our kids for the world ahead of them…That has to start in kindergarten,” Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults said.
That work requires clarification of two points of confusion, Stults said.
First, students must be encouraged to prepare for whatever life may have in store after graduation, whether that's attending a four-year university, Sheridan College or entering the workforce. For too long, Stults said, schools have been so focused on ensuring kids attend college right out of high school that it fails to create opportunities — such as certificate programs or life skills development — for kids uninterested in higher education.
Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said his district will employ a few new programs this year to ensure students are ready for life after high school. SCSD1 schools have implemented an employability report card, measuring students’ teamwork, dependability and other skills essential to maintaining a job, and Kilbride asked employers in the room to ask students about their employability reports. SCSD1 is also working on developing life skills, particularly for the district’s special education populations, to maximize independence after graduation.
“Otherwise, we’re not really preparing [our students]. That’s educational malpractice,” Kilbride said.
Second, Stults said, students too often don’t know what local businesses do or what it would feel like to work at — or even run — such a business. In addition to ensuring students are employable upon graduation, schools must work in tandem with local businesses to expose young people to the career options available to them. Stults said SCSD2 is working to do this.
“You will see us more present in your businesses talking to you,” Stults said.
SCSD1 and SCSD3 are also working on this goal. Kilbride said SCSD1 hired a new job coach for the 2022-2023 school year, who will work to connect young people to local business owners, maintain internship and mock interview options and begin the job shadowing program with juniors in high school.
Meanwhile, Chase Christensen, the new superintendent of Sheridan County School District 3, said Sheridan County’s business community is an enormous resource for SCSD3 schools. While there may not be enough employers in Arvada and Clearmont to mentor or hire SCSD3 students, there certainly are enough employers throughout Sheridan County. As a result, SCSD3 is working to implement a work-based learning program with businesses seeking to educate. With SCSD3 and SCSD1’s four-day school schedules, Christensen said students will have ample time to explore work-based learning and develop employability skills.
Ultimately, the superintendents agreed, relationships between local businesses and schools ensure youth are well-prepared for their futures, regardless of what the next stage of their lives may be.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.