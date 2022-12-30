SHERIDAN — Several businesses around the area will host New Year's Eve parties.
Wyarno Bar and Grill will host a steak dinner and dancing Saturday starting at 5 p.m., with a fireworks display at midnight. The bar is located at 1041 Wyarno Road in Wyarno.
The Historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo will host a party with live music and special performances by David Stewart and others. 1920s costumes are encouraged. The Occidental is located at 10 N. Main St. in Buffalo.
The Historic Sheridan Inn will host a masquerade ball Saturday starting at 6 p.m. Sidetrack will provide live music, appetizers will be served, as well as a midnight toast. Cost is $37.10 at the door for cash only or presale tickets online at bit.ly/3Gqpl1I for $35. The event is for those 18 years old and older.
The Warehouse Gastropub will host jazz duo Lady Jane and Mr. Garrison from 5:30-8 p.m. and The Dugan Irby Band starting at 10 p.m. Saturday after the business hosts Olympic games of pong, cornhole and shuffleboard Friday with a 9:30 p.m. check in and a $10 cash entry.
The Crazy Woman Saloon in Dayton will host a karaoke party. The saloon is located at 307 Main St. in Dayton.