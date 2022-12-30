Big Horn fireworks
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Several businesses around the area will host New Year's Eve parties. 

Wyarno Bar and Grill will host a steak dinner and dancing Saturday starting at 5 p.m., with a fireworks display at midnight. The bar is located at 1041 Wyarno Road in Wyarno. 

