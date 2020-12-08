SHERIDAN — More than a month after accusing numerous prominent Sheridan residents of “cronyism” and unethical behavior, Mayor Roger Miller received pointed criticism of his own during a Dec. 7 city council meeting.
Paul DelRossi, one of the Sheridan residents namechecked in a four-page Oct. 29 email Miller sent to The Sheridan Press, spoke during the public comment period in Monday’s Sheridan City Council meeting, expressing anger at what he considered to be “libelous” statements from the mayor.
“It is inconceivable that Mayor Miller would use his position as an elected representative of our Sheridan community as a platform for libelous comments,” DelRossi said. “I object in the most strenuous way possible to his libelous allegations and reserve my rights for future action.”
Miller wrote his email last month in response to a Press request for comment on his campaign finance report. In the email, which was sent from his city email address and considered public record under Wyoming law, Miller challenged the qualifications of his mayoral challenger Rich Bridger, who was elected to the office the following week. Miller also tagged many of Bridger’s campaign supporters, including DelRossi, as “cronies.”
Individuals Miller accused included Dave and Donna Kinskey, Patrick and Brenda Henderson, Patrick Henderson’s father-in-law, Kim Love, Gary Campbell, Jim Schillinger, Scott Badley, Greg and Kristi Von Krosigk, Nic Bateson, Shelleen Smith, Ron Patterson, Bill Rawlings, David and Melissa Hubert, John Heyneman and Arin Waddell, Mike Evers, Sharon Kinnison, Nancy Drummond and Nancy Silla.
DelRossi took particular offense to Miller’s comments about the deceased Tom Kinnison.
“None of Mayor Miller’s words were more heinous than those about the deceased Tom Kinnison and his widow Sharon,” DelRossi said. “Tom was a tireless and committed supporter of Sheridan… I cannot permit Mayor Miller’s remarks to stand without a rigorous rebuttal, for Tom and Sharon as well as the other 27 persons he denigrates in his email.”
During the meeting, DelRossi read aloud from a letter he sent to Miller Nov. 19 asking him to retract the offending statements. In the letter, DelRossi said he wanted to keep the matter private and asked Miller to sign the letter as an official retraction. DelRossi said he would “consider other options available to me” if Miller did not respond by Dec. 1.
During the council meeting, Miller apologized for any hurt his comments caused and said he had not intended the email to be published. However, he declined to sign DelRossi’s letter during the meeting, stating he was “not prepared to sign it” although he had three weeks to review its contents.
“I would offer an apology for some of the things that were said in the email that was not supposed to be published by The Sheridan Press, but they did anyway,” Miller said. “I understand that you have hurt feelings in reference to this matter, and I do apologize for that.”
Following the release of Miller’s email, few of those named in it publicly responded to the mayor’s allegations. However, in an Oct. 31 letter to The Sheridan Press, Kim Love said the charges raised by Miller were “baseless and slanderous.”
“It's really breathtaking someone who holds himself out as an ‘old professional investigator’ could write what he wrote to The Sheridan Press,” Love wrote.
DelRossi said he would consider further action against Miller but did not take any at this time.
“I came to Sheridan in 1972 and since that time, nine mayors including Mayor Miller have served our community and a 10th — mayor-elect Rich Bridger — will be sworn in in a few weeks,” DelRossi said. “All of them exemplify two qualities which are deficient in Mayor Miller: honesty and integrity. Our community deserves better.”