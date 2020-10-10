SHERIDAN — This year, more Wyoming residents than usual applied for hunting licenses, perhaps in anticipation of a fall outdoor activity during a year impacted by shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But increased applications from in-state and out-of-state folks mean licenses were harder to come by.
“Less licenses available and more interest — from residents especially — made pronghorn licenses harder to draw and resulted in fewer leftover licenses,” said Jennifer Doering, license section manager for the Wyoming Game and Fish. “Residents submitted almost 10 percent more applications than last year. Nonresidents submitted nearly 4.5 percent more for pronghorn.”
In Wyoming, licenses are divided between residents and nonresidents. Residents get the bulk of licenses, at 80 percent for deer and antelope and 84 percent for elk. Residents also can buy over-the-counter general licenses for deer and elk, according to WGFD.
Larry Hoffman, co-owner of Big Horn Meat Cutting in Buffalo, said that they have seen an increase in demand this year.
“We are up in elk, deer and antelope,” he said, attributing the increase to both resident and non-resident hunters. “We do wild game processing which includes deer, antelope, elk, moose, and we also do custom processing for beef, hog and pig, lamb.”
This year, Big Horn Meat Cutting saw a big increase in the custom processing requests.
“We were probably almost more than double in (custom meat orders) this year over last year,” Hoffman said.
In the spring, industrial processing plants from South Dakota to Washington and Minnesota, with big names like Tyson and Smithfield, shut down amid coronavirus outbreaks. Hoffman said that his shop does sell some retail meats, but commercial meat was harder for him to get just like it was for the public.
“It was hard for us to get. Plus, it was getting really expensive. Beef probably more than doubled in prices,” Hoffman said.
In 2015, Wyoming became the first state in the nation to adopt food freedom laws, deregulating the sale of many local products direct from the producer to the consumer. While the initial Food Freedom Act did not apply to the sale of individual cuts of meat, this spring an amendment to the law allowed for that through animal share. Animal share allows for an ownership interest in an animal or herd of animals between an end consumer and a farmer or rancher. It must include a bill of sale to the consumer for an ownership interest in the animal or herd, and the consumer is entitled to receive a share of meat from the animal or herd.
This means custom meat goes directly to the consumer from the rancher, cutting out the large-scale processor and instead using a more localized processor. And when consumers hunt or bring in their own livestock, they know exactly where the meat originates and have greater control over the supply chain.
“Also, I think people are just tired of being at home. They just want to be out,” Hoffman said. “Hunting, you can be outside.”
The number of licenses available for deer and elk remained steady this year. Resident applications for buck deer rose by 10.6 percent and 20.41 percent for doe/fawn deer. Nonresidents applications only rose by a half of a percent for bucks and 4.6 percent for doe/fawn.
For elk, residents submitted 8.3 percent more applications for bull licenses and 10.3 percent more for cow/calf. Nonresidents submitted fewer bull elk licenses for the first time in years, about 9 percent less, but applied for 1.7 percent more cow/calf licenses. For 2020, the nonresident general license took 2.5 preference points to draw.
Doering attributes the decrease in nonresident elk applications to impacts from COVID-19.
“The deadline to finalize nonresident elk licenses was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that had an impact on some hunter’s decision to hunt,” Doering said.
Rick Young, owner of Bear Lodge in the Bighorn National Forest, said that business has been steady, but not record-breaking, in September and October. He did draw a hunting license this year and saw average activity himself. He has heard, though, of people participating in meat shares, and is glad business is back to normal.
“March and April, we were 70 percent down, but there was an increase after that in people seeking recreation,” Young said. “We had an increase in ATV rentals this summer, so there are people still out there recreating.”
WGFD Sheridan Region Public Information Specialist Tina Schmidt said she would remind hunters to check with the land management agency where they will be hunting on fire restrictions, as the state is still largely very dry with a high fire danger.
“If they are hunting BLM, or Forest Service, or Game and Fish Commission owned or managed lands, those fire restrictions could all be a little bit different,” Schmidt said. “The forest got a little bit more moisture up top than we did below, but it is still very dry.”
She said she has seen busy camp sites around Sheridan this fall.
“Tossing cigarette butts, a chain dragging from a truck or 4-wheeler where the engine is hot and you pull off — there are lots of things to think about when it comes to preventing fires,” she said. “We just want folks to be extra cautious.”