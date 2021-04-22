SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Assessor’s Office is generally a quiet place, but in 2007 and 2008 — at the peak of the housing boom in the country — it was a different story.
“2008 was the last time we saw the housing market going crazy,” Sheridan County Assessor Paul Fall said. “Interest rates had really dropped, and it was the peak of the market with 407 sales and an average sales price around $246,000 in Sheridan County. We had people lined up down the hall to protest their assessments that year.”
But as crazy as 2008 was, Fall is expecting reactions to 2021’s assessment schedules, or estimated property values for 2021, to bring more people to his office than ever before.
“The assessment schedules are a reflection of what was happening in the housing market in the last year,” Fall said. “What happened in 2020 is unlike anything I’ve seen during my time as assessor. So the assessment schedules are going to reflect that.”
When county residents open up their 2021 assessment schedules, which were sent out by the assessor’s office last week, they should expect to see an increase of 8% to 25% compared to their 2020 assessment, Fall said.
“A lot of the folks on the high end are going to be the ones living in neighborhoods with a lot of two- to 10-acre tracts,” Fall said. “That’s what was really moving last year. But everyone is going to see an increase of some sort.”
The assessment schedules are based on what is known as “market value,” according to Fall. Thus, the assessment listed on a home’s schedule is not just a reflection of a property and any improvements made to it over the past year. It is also a reflection of what sales have happened in the wider “neighborhood” — generally an area of around 20 blocks.
If your neighborhood has seen a lot of sales, new construction or improvements to existing properties in the past year, you can expect to see that reflected in your assessment schedule, Fall said.
Sales are perhaps the biggest factor influencing increased assessments this year, according to Fall. According to the Sheridan County Multiple Listing Service, there were 674 residential properties sold in 2020. This is a 9% increase from the 617 properties sold in 2019. The average sale price for those properties also saw a substantial increase in 2020, according to MLS. It jumped nearly 11% from $291,891 in 2019 to $323,790 in 2020.
“It’s as hot a market as I’ve ever seen,” said Tom Belus, associate broker and owner of ERA Carroll Realty.
The sales boom is being driven by an influx of new community members moving from across the country to enjoy a Wyoming way of life, according to Belus.
“We’ve seen them come from all over the country,” Belus said. “We’ve seen East Coast, Midwest, West Coast. These people can live anywhere, but they want to live in Wyoming. There are a lot of reasons they want to move here. Some are just tired of living in the city. Some want to get their kids into a better school system. I also think being able to work remotely is affecting the way people think about work. If you had a choice to work in Sheridan or a big city, which would you choose?”
The housing market boom has also been driven by record low interest rates, Belus said. In March, interest rates rose above 3% for the first time in eight months, according to Forbes.
Belus said he expects the housing boom to slow down eventually, but it has continued in full force so far in 2021. A total of 127 residential properties were sold in the first quarter of 2021, which was a 21% increase from the 105 sold in the first quarter of 2020. Average sale price has also increased by nearly 19% from $294,472 in the first quarter of 2020 to $349,092 in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2019, the average sale price was $261,720.
At the same time, there are fewer active listings on the market than there were in the first quarter of 2021, Belus said, and those properties are staying on the market for a shorter amount of time. There have been 246 active listings in the market so far in 2021 compared to 344 in the first quarter of 2020. There were 358 active listings in the first quarter of 2019. Those properties are staying on the market for an average of 52 days, compared to 86 days in the first quarter of 2020.
“Interest rates are going to climb,” Belus said. “They’re not going to stay as low as they have been. The market will level out, but we have not reached that point yet.”
Fall said he understood many people’s confusion about why their properties’ assessments were surging this year. He said he was happy to visit with any property owner about their assessment, and why their property was assessed the way it was. If you believe you have been assessed in error, Fall will review the account, and potentially make changes if he learns something he didn’t know when making the initial assessment.
“If we missed something that really catches our eye the second time, we can certainly look at that and revise our assessment accordingly,” Fall said. “We want to work with the homeowner as best as we can. Our whole goal is to make sure our assessment accurately reflects the house you own and the neighborhood you live in.”
The mailing of the assessment schedules begins a 30-day period in which property owners can call the assessor’s office to address any concerns regarding the assessment. That period will end May 16. To set up an appointment with the assessor’s office to discuss your assessment, call 307-674-2535.