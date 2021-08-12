SHERIDAN — Melissa Butcher will speak at The Hub on Smith about aging family members from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 17.
Butcher is a local small business owner and a Hub board member and will speak about successfully setting up an aging family member's home using technology to support everyday independent living.
A maximum of 20 people will be allowed in person (there is no limit allowed online) so registration is required. Register at thehubonsmith.org or by speaking to a fun and wellness coordinator at The Hub by calling 307-672-2240.
The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.