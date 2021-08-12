08-14-2020 Hub on Smith2
Buy Now

The Hub on Smith, pictured Aug. 14, 2020, staff remain thankful for all the support of the community.

 Ryan Hanrahan | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Melissa Butcher will speak at The Hub on Smith about aging family members from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 17.

Butcher is a local small business owner and a Hub board member and will speak about successfully setting up an aging family member's home using technology to support everyday independent living. 

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed in person (there is no limit allowed online) so registration is required. Register at thehubonsmith.org or by speaking to a fun and wellness coordinator at The Hub by calling 307-672-2240.

The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.

Tags

Recommended for you