SHERIDAN — Forensic odontologist Dr. Robert Byrd is poised to serve as Sheridan County’s next coroner, after voters favored him over opponent forensic pathologist Dr. Tom Bennett during Tuesday’s primary election.
After votes were counted Tuesday night, Byrd secured 5,570 votes, or 57% of the total Republican votes cast in the race, while Bennett received 4,195 votes, or 43% of the race’s votes. There were 18 Republican write-in votes.
From social media speculation to candidate forum slights, the Sheridan County coroner’s race grew into a surprisingly contentious one, between two candidates uniquely qualified for the office.
“I’m very pleased that I was able to win this election…” Byrd said. “I look forward to working with the county commissioners and law enforcement.”
Bennett did not respond to The Sheridan Press’ request for comment on the election.
However, Byrd’s victory in the primary election does not necessarily mean Bennett — who said he’s been conducting autopsies in northern Wyoming for about 25 years — will be entirely out of the Sheridan County coroner’s office. Bennett remains one of very few forensic pathologists at work in the state — by Bennett’s accounting, he’s one of only two in Wyoming, the other of which is retired and lives in Lander — and autopsies must be conducted by forensic pathologists. As a result, the county may still solicit Bennett’s services as a pathologist.
“We’re in this dilemma: 23 counties, 23 coroners and two pathologists,” Byrd said in a previous interview with The Sheridan Press.
Byrd said he wasn’t sure whether, as coroner, he would continue to contract with Bennett to perform autopsies. The decision, he explained, would be partially in the hands of the Sheridan County commissioners, which determine the coroner’s office budget. Byrd also expressed interest in ongoing efforts by various statewide organizations to work to attract more forensic pathologists to the state, a proposition that could be particularly intriguing as Sheridan County works to construct a new coroner’s facility.
“You can have the facility, but you’ve got to have the pathologist. So the question is: How do we attract more pathologists to Wyoming?” Byrd said.
For now, though, Byrd said he’s focused on getting through the general election Nov. 8, despite currently running unopposed. Once the voters’ decision has been finalized and he takes office, Byrd said it will be time for everyone — coroner’s office officials, law enforcement and consultants — to work together for the betterment of Sheridan County.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.