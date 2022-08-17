SHERIDAN — Forensic odontologist Dr. Robert Byrd is poised to serve as Sheridan County’s next coroner, after voters favored him over opponent forensic pathologist Dr. Tom Bennett during Tuesday’s primary election. 

After votes were counted Tuesday night, Byrd secured 5,570 votes, or 57% of the total Republican votes cast in the race, while Bennett received 4,195 votes, or 43% of the race’s votes. There were 18 Republican write-in votes. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you