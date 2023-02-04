SHERIDAN — Since his swearing-in at the beginning of the year, Sheridan County Coroner Dr. Robert Byrd has gone straight to work building relationships with local agencies and funeral homes. Byrd said his first month has been busy since day one, but himself and his deputies are eager to work out the kinks and make do with what they have.
Working without their own morgue until the construction of their own facility is completed, Byrd and his deputies have been working closely with local funeral homes to use their facilities, a partnership that has not gone unappreciated by the coroner’s office.
“It started up pretty fast… We got a call 30 minutes before we got sworn in. Legally, we couldn’t take the call, so graciously PJ Kane, the former coroner, stepped in and they took the call which was nice,” Byrd said. “The workable part is that the [three] funeral homes are graciously hosting their facilities so that we can use them as needed which makes the process of what we’re doing a lot easier.”
Communication with local agencies such as the hospital, police department and sheriff’s office is something Byrd holds in high regard. Byrd is working on updating policies to facilitate better communication between the coroner’s office and local agencies.
“What part of our mission statement is, as the new coroner, we’d like to be notified of all deaths in Sheridan County just so we can make sure, is this something that’s falling through the cracks?” Byrd said. “As we go through this, it gets better each day with the communication. It’s been great working with the agencies, they’re all great.”
Working with and mentoring his three deputies, Melissa Reimers, Kerrie Kimmel and Daniel Sessions has been one of the biggest pleasures of his job so far, Byrd said. With 30 years of experience in forensics, Byrd takes pride in sharing his knowledge.
“I’ve done it long enough, but I want them to experience what I’ve seen and I just give them some input… I hope they learn more,” Byrd said.
Reimers shared that sentiment, adding she enjoys picking his brain to expand her own knowledge.
“He’s the best boss. He’s available 24/7 and he doesn’t expect me to come in every day, but I do just to help him out. He’s here usually every day, all day long making sure everything’s running smoothly,” Reimers said of her experience working with Byrd. “He wants to let everybody know that he was elected and he’s here to serve and do the job that he needs to do.”
Reimers has over 20 years of experience in death care herself and has known Byrd for just as long. Reimers said the deputy coroner position was something she had wanted for a long time and she is happy to be deputy under her long-time colleague.
“I have wanted to do this job as a deputy for 20 years and my pharmacist reconnected Dr. Byrd and I. So this is, to me, I use the word ‘manifested.’ I’ve been wanting this for a long time,” Reimers said. “It just feels really good to be able to be a part of the community and work really well… It’s been a very great experience thus far.”
As for the future of the coroner’s office, Byrd said he looks forward to the completion of the new morgue facility.
“It’ll be a whole different environment which will be in one location and we’ll have everything that we really need,” Byrd said. “It might take us the whole election term to get settled in and get it to where it’s really functioning because when we do transition it’s not just going to be,’We’re here and it’s going to work just perfect,’ it’ll be a new facility. We’ll have to make sure everything is working.”
Byrd expressed gratitude not only toward the hospital, law enforcement and county commissioners, but also the community members who voted for him to serve.
“To serve the community and to be an elected official for the county, I think that’s an honor. I always want to thank the voters that gave me the opportunity to do the job,” Byrd said.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.