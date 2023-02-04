SHERIDAN — Since his swearing-in at the beginning of the year, Sheridan County Coroner Dr. Robert Byrd has gone straight to work building relationships with local agencies and funeral homes. Byrd said his first month has been busy since day one, but himself and his deputies are eager to work out the kinks and make do with what they have.

Working without their own morgue until the construction of their own facility is completed, Byrd and his deputies have been working closely with local funeral homes to use their facilities, a partnership that has not gone unappreciated by the coroner’s office.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

