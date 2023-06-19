SHERIDAN — An open mic night hosted at Calamity Books helped to foster and strengthen community and friendships Saturday night.
In the absence of Pride events in Sheridan this month, Calamity Books and Uprising partnered to find a way for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to build community and friendships.
“When we had to postpone Pride because of the scheduling of the construction on Main Street, I thought, ‘Well, we should probably fill the gap, if we can, with something,’” Calamity Books owner Camille Slack said.
Full Spectrum Open Mic Night was born out of the thought to fill that gap. Slack said the name helped lay out the purpose of the event, which was open for anybody to attend.
“I wanted to have a really open invitation to people who have a lot of intersectionality,” Slack said.
Uprising board member Charlie Falkis said it helps fill the gap by fostering friendships and showing members of the LGBTQ+ community they are valued.
“It creates potential for individuals of similar walks of life, or who support each other, to come and connect and meet with other individuals and strengthen friendships and relationships, and really just understanding that there are other people who appreciate you for who you are in this very, very conservative state,” Falkis said.
Those friendships and relationships help develop a sense of community, which saves lives. The Trevor Project has found when young members of the LGBTQ+ community have an affirming space, they are 35% less likely to report a suicide attempt.
Approximately 30 people filled the Calamity Books backyard for the event, which was emceed by Tehn Fortes. “That stands for ‘mighty cool,’” Fortes said.
“With everything going on in the world right now, I just think it’s so important to have these little events and just be with your community and have a good time and stay away from all the ugliness for a little bit,” Fortes continued.
Performances during the event ranged from song covers, poetry readings, stand-up comedy and a rant. Uprising volunteer Faithe Holland took the microphone twice to read a poem and share some jokes. Holland’s desire to speak was twofold.
“It prepares me as a person for choir, because we do a lot of stuff like this in choir,” she said. “And, it makes me feel like I’m somewhere where I belong.”
While the open mic night took the place of a spring or summer citywide Pride event, the plan remains to host a Pride parade and prom later this year. Pride events in Sheridan this year will be Sept. 8-9, during which there will be a dance and Pride activities in the park.