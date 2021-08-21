SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts has started accepting submissions for the 11th annual National Juried Show.
All submissions and entry fees are due by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31. Artists chosen for the show will be notified via email by Sept. 24 if their work is selected. This year's juror is T. Allen Lawson, who currently has a retrospective exhibition at The Brinton Museum. His "Hometown" exhibition at SAGE sold out in 2018 and is the biggest show at SAGE to date.
The juried show will open Oct. 19, with an awards reception set for Nov. 4 from 5-7 p.m.
For additional information regarding the show and how to submit works of art, see artinsheridan.com.