STORY — In early May, it is still cool enough in Camp Story’s Margaret F. Gibson Lodge that camp director Alicia Ford has to feed a fire to keep things toasty.
When giving a tour around the camp, Ford and Dick Birkholz, who oversees capital improvements, still have to maneuver around occasional snowbanks. Although it still feels like winter at the camp, Ford and Birkholz walk with an energy and enthusiasm that reminds you summer is on its way.
In just a month, the camp will be a temporary home to more than 100 children from around Wyoming, according to Ford. After a year where the camp was empty and silent due to COVID-19, she is excited to see children worshipping in the outdoor chapel, sitting around the fire pit and playing in the volleyball and gaga ball courts.
“Because we didn’t have camp last summer, we are just excited to have the life back at Camp Story,” Ford said. “This is just a unique environment kids don’t get to experience every day, where they can connect with each other and with God. We’re excited to start building those connections again.”
That enthusiasm isn’t just shared by the adults at the camp, Birkholz said.
“We’ve already had as many registrations as we usually have at the start of camp, and we’re still several weeks out,” Birkholz said. “I think everybody’s excited to come back.”
At 104 years old, Camp Story is something of a local institution, according to Ford. Started in 1917 through a donation of 0.9 acres from the Wolfe sisters to Dr. M. Dewitt Long’s Bible class, the camp now encompasses 17 acres, eight cabins, a lodge, indoor and outdoor chapels and a game room.
The camp itself has changed but the mission behind it has stayed steady, according to Ford. The camp serves as a home-away-from-home where children — from kindergarteners to high school seniors — can grow in their relationship with God. While the camp is owned by the Wyoming Presbytery, it serves children from a variety of denominations, Ford said.
The camp’s dedication to children and building connections with God and others is what appealed to the Rev. Joe Tagliaferre of First Presbyterian Church in Gillette. Tagliaferre received permission from his church to become the camp’s first-ever resident pastor this summer.
“As long as I’ve been a pastor, I’ve helped at church camps,” Tagliaferre said. “I really believe camps like this change kids’ lives for the positive. It’s a chance to experience God in the outdoors, which is something that can’t be replicated in church on Sunday. I have met so many pastors who got their first experiences with leadership, and their call to be pastors, while working at camps. It is really a transformative experience — for kids, but for adults as well.”
Ford’s been planning for this summer’s return to camp since early this year — hiring staff, planning activities and working with Tagliaferre on a curriculum that will engage young hearts and minds and give them a new appreciation and understanding of various Bible heroes.
The camp will start being prepared for students’ arrivals the week of May 10, Birkholz said. There is a relatively short window between when snow melts and when students arrive, and Birkholz plans to make the most of it.
The process will start, as always, with turning on the camp’s water and fixing any leaks, Birkholz said. Other projects include hooking up hot water heaters to the cabins with running water, cleaning each of the buildings, trimming trees and raking pine needles.
The camp also has a couple of larger-scale construction projects in the works, including the construction of an outdoor picnic shelter and a garage for camp vehicles and equipment. Birkholz said he hopes to have the shelter completed before students arrive in June, while the garage will likely wait until after the camp season ends in mid-July.
There is a lot of work to be done in a short amount of time, according to Birkholz, which is why the camp is once again holding a work weekend from May 21 to 23. Meals and lodging will be provided to volunteers as they prepare the camp for the summer season.
“We would love to have a lot of people,” Ford said. “There is an endless number of pine needles to rake around here.”
Although a lot of work goes into the relatively short camp season, the end result is worth it, Tagliaferre said.
“Each week brings kids together that often haven’t seen each other before,” Tagliaferre said. “But by the end of the week, they’ve become a family. The relationships that are built at camps like this are truly invaluable, and hopefully they’ll last well past this summer.”
To volunteer at Camp Story’s work weekend, RSVP to campstorywyoming@gmail.com. For more information on the day and overnight camps offered at Camp Story, see campstory.org. Camp scholarships are available.