SHERIDAN — After a morning of testimony and review Friday, board members of the Wyoming Community College Commission voted unanimously in favor of allowing Gillette College to separate from the Northern Wyoming Community College District.
The decision is not the final say in the process; the WCCC will provide the Wyoming Legislature with its recommendation and materials for consideration. If the Wyoming Legislature passes legislation allowing for the creation of a new college district in Campbell County and the governor signs it, voters in Campbell County will then have the final say on the proposal, which will include a new tax levied on Campbell County residents. The amount of that tax may depend on the actions of the Legislature.
The process started earlier this year, shortly after the NWCCD Board of Trustees eliminated the district’s athletic programs as a part of budget cuts made in response to COVID-19 effects and the state’s budget deficit. Representatives from Campbell County approached the WCCC to determine the process for creating a new district.
Proponents of the plan have focused on the need for an independent community college district in Gillette to focus on the unique needs of the community. Because Campbell County has no voting representation on the NWCCD board, proponents say, they have little local control over the future of Gillette College.
While the WCCC commissioners all voiced support to allow the process to move forward, they didn’t do so without any reservations. Some expressed concern for the financial impact the separation will have on NWCCD and the other community colleges across the state.
Commissioner Dennis Boal acknowledged in his final statements of the meeting that while NWCCD may in fact suffer financially from the change, the impacts should be manageable.
Commissioner Katherine Dooley also expressed reservations, indicating while she voted in favor of the motion, she was not 100% behind it.
She added that Gillette College’s growth and success over the years has been due in large part to the leadership of the NWCCD, which saw the benefit of investing in an outreach campus so extensively.
Other speakers throughout the Friday meeting and past listening sessions also voiced concern the action to create a new college district amidst the state’s economic hardship — especially in the realm of education — is poorly timed.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, an ex-officio member of WCCC, countered that though, saying now is the best time to invest in infrastructure, especially around education, because it is well know that education can boost communities and lift people out of poverty.
The topic now will go before the Wyoming Legislature, which has already started drafting a bill that would clarify state statute around the possibility of Campbell County creating its own community college district.
In October, members of the Select Committee on Community College Funding opted to move forward with draft legislation that could affect how many mills the new district would be required to levy on its district in order to receive state funding.
The statute as currently written has created confusion on whether districts must tax four mills, or up to four mills to qualify for state assistance.
Campbell County’s assessed value, the highest in the state, would raise approximately $4.24 million per mill. Therefore, leaders in that community have discussed the possibility of levying less than four mills — therefore burdening citizens and industry in that county less — and maintaining access to state dollars.
In past meetings, Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, has suggested the Legislature also examine college district service areas, expanded support from counties served by but not taxed by a college district, different options for funding community college districts beyond mill levies and accreditation issues.
While Campbell County officials have not cleared all of the necessary hurdles to move forward with creating their own college district, they are one step closer.