SHERIDAN — Hailing from Gillette, Campbell County High School principal Chad Bourgeois joins Al Sparkman and Jeff Jones in the running for superintendent of Sheridan County School District 1. A principal of 15 years, Bourgeois hopes to tackle the unique challenges of SCSD1 to ensure every student is equipped with the tools needed to succeed in life.
Spreading across three towns from one end of Sheridan County to the other, SCSD1 services students from a wide array of circumstances with a wide array of needs. Bourgeois said if elected superintendent, he would ensure the equal opportunities of all students by being present and forming relationships with students and staff.
“I would want to take a tremendous amount of time to listen and to learn people’s perspectives about what’s going really well and things that they might be frustrated with, things that they think might improve the current state of affairs across the district,” Bourgeois said. “You put a lot of time and effort into your kids. You love your kids and you want to see them be successful and it shouldn’t really matter what side of town or what side of the county they’re on.”
Hand in hand with building relationships, Bourgeois said, is holding transparency in high regard.
“There might be things that are going to be a moment of contention that people are frustrated about that I know I can predict and there might be some things where I don’t know that I have an answer. If that’s the case, I’m going to say that,” Bourgeois said. “I’m going to say, ‘I’m not sure that I have a solution for this, however, we can try to work collaboratively.’ To me, the most important thing is the minute that the dialogue stops, that’s when the frustration increases, so I would just want to make sure that folks felt like I was someone who was accessible to them.”
Bourgeois said a large part of ensuring equal opportunity for every student is not only ensuring general classes like math, science, history and English are taken care of, but also extracurriculars. Extracurricular activities provide enriching lessons that help students to grow not just academically, but personally, he said.
“The objective of us as educators is to get these people ready to be the person across the street who is going to be conscientious and empathetic enough one day to help you shovel your driveway if you’re hurt, or that can come check on your dog while you’re gone,” Bourgeois said. “We’re trying to raise these kids to be cognizant citizens who are aware not just of themselves but of the people around them… I think making sure that you have a comprehensive educational program is vital to that.”
Bourgeois described his educational philosophy simply as putting the needs of students first.
“I feel there’s honor in the work that we do and I love having an opportunity to work with kids and teachers and principals,” Bourgeois said. “You have to recognize the human element that is at the core of everything we do, so I carry that forward with everything I do.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.