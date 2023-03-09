SCSD1 bourgeois_001.jpg
Campbell County High School principal Chad Bourgeois speaks in a community forum at Big Horn High School Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Bourgeois said if elected as Sheridan County School District 1 superintendent, he would tackle the unique challenges posed by the district through clear communication and strong relationships with students, staff and parents.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Pres

SHERIDAN — Hailing from Gillette, Campbell County High School principal Chad Bourgeois joins Al Sparkman and Jeff Jones in the running for superintendent of Sheridan County School District 1. A principal of 15 years, Bourgeois hopes to tackle the unique challenges of SCSD1 to ensure every student is equipped with the tools needed to succeed in life.

Spreading across three towns from one end of Sheridan County to the other, SCSD1 services students from a wide array of circumstances with a wide array of needs. Bourgeois said if elected superintendent, he would ensure the equal opportunities of all students by being present and forming relationships with students and staff.

