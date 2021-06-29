SHERIDAN — Like the opening shots of a battle, the first ballots to determine whether Gillette College will stand as its own community college could be cast as early as Friday.
Voters in Campbell County may cast absentee ballots in the special election on the formation of a new community college district and board from July 2 to Aug. 16, with polls for the election open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17.
If approved, the ballot proposal would allow Campbell County to establish a community college district and levy up to 4 mills for its operation and maintenance. Voters would also elect seven members for the college’s board of trustees, with those individuals then selecting who will serve two- and four-year terms.
According to the Campbell County Clerk’s Office, 23 individuals are listed on the ballot as candidates for the potentially new community college board.
The battle lines between those who support and oppose the proposal to split from the current Northern Wyoming Community College District and its main campus at Sheridan College seem to be clear — local control versus an unnecessary tax burden.
“It’s our community, our college,” said Josh McGrath, a member of the current Gillette College advisory board and supporter of the Vote Yes for Gillette College campaign. “Obviously I’m passionate about the college and what it brings to Campbell County.
“We’d like to control our community college. We want to make the decisions for our community college,” he added.
That lack of decision-making ability by Campbell County residents is the primary issue, according to McGrath, who is also on the ballot running for the new potential college board. The current NWCCD Board of Trustees is composed of all Sheridan County residents, as Sheridan County forms the district’s tax base.
However, the Vote Yes for Gillette College website states that over the last 20 years Campbell County, the city of Gillette, the town of Wright and Campbell County residents and businesses have invested over $90 million in the Gillette College campus.
That development includes the construction of the Pronghorn Center, completed in 2016, a $18.6-million, 52,000-square-foot building funded through Campbell County, the state of Wyoming and private donors. The facility includes an 1,800-seat athletic venue, a hardwood court, a nursing simulation lab, flexible classrooms, a center for student veterans and a fitness center.
“We’re already a college, a campus,” McGrath said. “We are Gillette College.”
But McGrath said currently Campbell County residents have little say over what programs are offered at the Gillette campus, as evidenced by cuts enacted by the NWCCD board in 2020 that included the elimination of the college’s athletic programs.
“There’s seven trustees (on the NWCCD board),” McGrath said. “They’re all out of Sheridan County. That’s OK.
“(But) Campbell County residents should determine the fate of Gillette College,” he added. “The decisions for Campbell County should be made by Campbell County residents.”
Jacob Darby, a Gillette area resident and rancher, however, is helping lead an opposition group, the Anti Tax Coalition, because he believes the creation of a new, independent Gillette College will place an unnecessary burden on businesses and taxpayers there.
“I don’t see the need to tax us just to have our own community college,” said Darby, who’s also running for the potential new college board. “We’re currently getting it for free, with Sheridan County paying most of the taxes. I see that as perfectly fair.
“Right now, we’re riding on the back of Sheridan County. I like it. I’m loving it.”
Darby added he’s heard the arguments that the ballot proposal is about local control.
“I’m not buying it,” he said. “To me, it’s all about an added tax burden. This is a huge burden to me.”
According to Darby, the vote also comes at a bad time for the area’s coal and mineral industry.
“We’re going to be looking at an economy in which no one can flourish in,” he said.
Other individuals listed as candidates for the potential Gillette College board include: Ryan Allen, Kevin Anders, Dan Baker, Joy Beattie, Scott Clem, Kimberly Glass Dalby, Josh Dillinger, Alison Ochs Gee, Jed Jensen, RN “Nick” Jessen, Jason Linduska, Maggi McCreery, Ivy McGowan-Castleberry, Olin Oededoven, Robert P. Palmer, Larry Smith, Francis E. “Frank” Stevens, Tracy Wasserburger, Nello Williams, Brian Worthen and Anne Ziegenhorn.