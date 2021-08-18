GILLETTE — The Northern Wyoming Community College District got a lot smaller Tuesday, as Campbell County residents overwhelmingly voted in a special election to create their own community college district centered around the already established Gillette College campus.
According to unofficial results posted Tuesday night by the Campbell County Clerk’s Office, the ballot proposal to form a new district independent of the NWCCD, which also operates a satellite campus at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center in Buffalo, and allow for a levy of up to 4 mills for operations and maintenance passed by a better than 2-to-1 margin, with 4,160 votes in favor and 1,724 votes opposed.
“Campbell County voters decided decisively and, hopefully, that signals that the college will have continued, solid support going forward,” said Debra Wendtland, chair of the NWCCD Board of Trustees. “It has been a pleasure, Campbell County. We wish you well, and the NWCCD Board of Trustees and administration are committed to working toward your ultimate success.”
NWCCD President Walter Tribley also offered his congratulations and support to the new district.
“I’d like to welcome the new college district to the Wyoming community college system, which has been recognized nationally as one of the best,” Tribley said. “It is a great thing to see a community actively supporting higher education.
“Our board of trustees and I are ready to go to work to help the newly created Gillette Community College District become independent and successful,” he added.
The battle lines between those who supported and opposed the split from the current NWCCD and its main campus at Sheridan College centered around local control and a new tax burden heading into the special election. Currently, Campbell County property owners don’t pay to help support NWCCD, but that comes at the cost of not having a voting member on the district’s board of trustees.
Tuesday’s vote changes that.
Wendtland said she doesn’t believe the election result reflects negatively on the NWCCD board, which consists of only Sheridan County residents.
“No, I don't read that into it at all,” she added. “They want to have their own district and pay for it themselves, without state assistance. Good for them.”
Of the 5,884 votes cast in the special election, less than half (2,412) were cast Tuesday, when polls opened from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A majority of the ballots (3,472) were cast through either absentee or early voting.
According to Wendtland, the overall voting totals Tuesday were very similar to 1992, when Campbell County voters defeated a similar ballot proposal to create a new community college district, 3,765 to 2,135. An application to form a new district was also submitted to state officials in 1985 but was denied and was never put before voters.
The creation of a new community college district wasn’t the only item on the ballot Tuesday. Voters also elected the new district’s board of trustees from 23 candidates campaigning for the seven-member board. Josh McGrath earned the most voteswith 2,764.
Other winning candidates included Tracy Wasserburger (2,497), Nello T. Williams (2,130), Olin Oedekoven (2,016), Robert P. Palmer (1,930), Francis E. “Frank” Stevens (1,834) and Alison Ochs Gee (1,752).
Brian Worthen, chair of the Gillette College Advisory Board, said the advisory board reported to the NWCCD board but no longer exists once the election results are certified, which is expected to occur Thursday, according to Campbell County officials.
“That’s the interesting part of this,” Worthen said, adding he’s unsure exactly who would call the new board into session. “The advisory board is defunct.
“Remember, this (the creation of a new community college district) hasn’t happened in over 50 years,” he said. “It’s a crazy rollercoaster ride.”
One potential resource could be the Wyoming Community College Commission.
“We’re a coordinating body,” said Ben Moritz, WCCC deputy director. “We’d be willing to help out.”
Moritz added most decisions would have to be made by the new Gillette College board in collaboration with the NWCCD, at least until the new district is fully accredited, a process that could take four years.
“That’s where the coordination would come from,” he said.
Tribley said the NWCCD board and administration stands ready to help the new college prepare for its future as an independent entity.
“Based on our long-standing partnership, we recognize the unique position we are in to provide specific, real-time support that will be necessary and helpful on the road to accreditation for the new district,” he said. “I do not anticipate that current or future students enrolled in classes and programs during the transition will experience any interruptions or disruptions. As long as the interest of our students remains at the center of all decisions, I am confident the outcomes will be positive.”