SHERIDAN — Campbell County voters overwhelmingly voted to create a separate community college district, splitting from Northern Wyoming Community College District, in a special election Tuesday.
According to unofficial results posted Tuesday night by the Campbell County Clerk’s Office, the ballot proposal to form a new district independent of the Northern Wyoming Community College District and allow for a mill levy of up to 4 mills for operations and maintenance was passed by a better than 2-to-1 margin, with 4,160 yes votes against 1,724 no votes.
The battle lines between those who supported and opposed the split from the current NWCCD and its main campus at Sheridan College seemed to be clear — local control versus an unnecessary tax burden — heading into the special election. Currently, Campbell County property owners don’t pay to help support NWCCD, but that comes at the cost of not having a voting member on the district’s board of trustees.
That all changes with Tuesday’s vote.
Of the 5,884 votes cast in the special election, less than half (2,412) were cast Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A majority of the ballots (3,472) were cast through either absentee or early voting.
Voters also elected the district’s board of trustees in Tuesday’s special election, as 23 candidates campaigned for the seven-member board. Josh McGrath earned the most votes with 2,764.
Other winning candidates included Tracy Wasserburger (2,497), Nello T. Williams (2,130), Olin Oedekoven (2,016), Robert P. Palmer (1,930), Francis E. “Frank” Stevens (1,834) and Alison Ochs Gee (1,752).
A board of canvassers is expected to review and verify the election results Thursday, according to county clerk officials.