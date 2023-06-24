SHERIDAN — Eighth grade students soon to begin their first year of high school are learning what it means to be a leader among the beauty of the Bighorn Mountains at CampFIRE.

The one-week camp program is held at YMCA of the Bighorns Camp Roberts, where students from Sheridan County and Johnson County spend time developing their own leadership style, all while living in cabins and participating in classic camp activities like hiking, archery, fishing and biking.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you