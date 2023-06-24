SHERIDAN — Eighth grade students soon to begin their first year of high school are learning what it means to be a leader among the beauty of the Bighorn Mountains at CampFIRE.
The one-week camp program is held at YMCA of the Bighorns Camp Roberts, where students from Sheridan County and Johnson County spend time developing their own leadership style, all while living in cabins and participating in classic camp activities like hiking, archery, fishing and biking.
The CampFIRE program is held once per summer and has been in existence for more than a decade. It was developed as part of the Center for a Vital Community (CVC) Civic Leadership Project to give similar leadership training opportunities to youth going into high school. Students think about what leadership styles work best for them, what they don’t like about certain types of leadership and figure out how best to play to their strengths — whether they’re introverted or extroverted.
Amy Albrecht, director of the Center for a Vital Community and one of the supervisors of the CampFIRE program, said many students come into the week apprehensive. She said some are often signed up by their parents or are nervous about meeting new people in an unfamiliar environment. By the end of the week, however, she said almost every camper has fallen in love with the natural beauty and camaraderie of Camp Roberts.
“It’s not like being in class — it’s a lot of interactive stuff,” Albrecht said. “We talk about peer pressure, choices and all of those things. They end up walking away with new friends and these incredible experiences.”
Thursday, CampFIRE welcomed guest speaker Kathryn Law to talk to this year’s 23 campers about different types of conflict resolution. Law has a background in marketing and has spent time with a travel program that trains its participants in positive feedback, communication and conflict resolution.
“We talk about practical tools to approach conflict … I’m passionate about making healthy relationships easier for students and allowing them to have empathy when going into those conversations,” Law said. She’s spoken at the CampFIRE program for four years, one of many guest speakers to chat with students about finding their own style and voice.
Sheridan High School student Sylvia Howard works as an intern for Albrecht and Julie Greer, project coordinator for the CVC and director of CampFIRE. Howard has spent the past week living at Camp Roberts and helping out wherever she’s needed. She said she’s enjoyed getting to work with kids while also having the freedom to explore on her own time everything Camp Roberts has to offer.
“If I don’t want to go kayaking one day because it’s raining, I’ll go biking or try archery or something else,” Howard said. “It’s like being a camper, but even better.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.